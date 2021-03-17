All-England Badminton Championship: Srikanth, Kashyap knocked out

India shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap faced a first-round defeat to Irish shuttler Nhat Nguyen and Kento Momota of Japan respectively at the All-England Badminton Championship on Wednesday.

Srikanth lost the contest 11-21, 21-15, 12-21, while Kashyap endured a straight-game defeat losing 13-21, 20-22.

Srikanth was the first Indian shuttler in action on Wednesday. Up against the Irish, Srikanth looked out of sorts in the first game, losing it comprehensively. In the second game however, the shuttler upped his game and stretched his lead to 15-7 over Nguyen before closing out the second game.

The decider started with Nguyen dominating, but Srikanth came back strongly to reduce the gap. In the end however, the Irish shuttler stretched his lead further before taking the game and recording India's first elimination of the evening.

On the other court, Kashyap was outplayed in the first round, losing it 1-21, and looked out of it until the first 11 points. Kashyap retaliated to eventually force the game to 20-20 but Momota asserted his supremacy and handed India a second straight elimination in the men's category

