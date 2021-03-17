Home / Sports / Badminton / All-England Badminton Championship: Srikanth, Kashyap knocked out
badminton

All-England Badminton Championship: Srikanth, Kashyap knocked out

Srikanth lost the contest 11-21, 21-15, 12-21, while Kashyap was knocked out after losing in straight games.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth. (Getty Images)

India shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap faced a first-round defeat to Irish shuttler Nhat Nguyen and Kento Momota of Japan respectively at the All-England Badminton Championship on Wednesday.

Srikanth lost the contest 11-21, 21-15, 12-21, while Kashyap endured a straight-game defeat losing 13-21, 20-22.

Srikanth was the first Indian shuttler in action on Wednesday. Up against the Irish, Srikanth looked out of sorts in the first game, losing it comprehensively. In the second game however, the shuttler upped his game and stretched his lead to 15-7 over Nguyen before closing out the second game.

The decider started with Nguyen dominating, but Srikanth came back strongly to reduce the gap. In the end however, the Irish shuttler stretched his lead further before taking the game and recording India's first elimination of the evening.

On the other court, Kashyap was outplayed in the first round, losing it 1-21, and looked out of it until the first 11 points. Kashyap retaliated to eventually force the game to 20-20 but Momota asserted his supremacy and handed India a second straight elimination in the men's category

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian contingent cleared to take part in All England

Start of All England badminton delayed due to inconclusive Covid reports

Japan's Momota eyes Olympic gold after recovering from crash

Three Indian shuttlers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of All England
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kidambi srikanth
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP