Asian Games, India vs China badminton Live Score: HS Prannoy to miss final as IND eye historic gold

Asian Games, India vs China men's badminton team finals Live Updates: The Indian men's badminton team will aim for a historic gold as they lock horns with hosts China in the finals of the Asian Games on Sunday. This is the first time India have qualified for the gold medal match in the history of the tournament. India head into the finals after engaging in a thrilling contest against South Korea, whom they defeated 3-2 in the semifinals. All the three wins came in the singles matches as both Indian pair endured hiccups in their respective matches.

Asian Games, India vs China men's badminton team finals live score

China, on the other hand, have a strong record and will look to keep it intact despite the tough Indian challenge. They defeated Japan 3-1 to enter the finals.

Indian team: (Singles) Mithun Manjunath, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikant.

(Doubles) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Sai Pratheek and Dhruv Kapila

Chinese team: (Singles) Shi Yuqi, Li Shifeng, Wen Hong Yan. (Doubles) Young duo Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi