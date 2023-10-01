Asian Games, India vs China badminton Live Score: HS Prannoy to miss final as IND eye historic gold
India vs China men's badminton team final Live: Indian men's badminton team have qualified for the final for the first time ever in the history of Asian Games.
Asian Games, India vs China men's badminton team finals Live Updates: The Indian men's badminton team will aim for a historic gold as they lock horns with hosts China in the finals of the Asian Games on Sunday. This is the first time India have qualified for the gold medal match in the history of the tournament. India head into the finals after engaging in a thrilling contest against South Korea, whom they defeated 3-2 in the semifinals. All the three wins came in the singles matches as both Indian pair endured hiccups in their respective matches.
China, on the other hand, have a strong record and will look to keep it intact despite the tough Indian challenge. They defeated Japan 3-1 to enter the finals.
Indian team: (Singles) Mithun Manjunath, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikant.
(Doubles) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Sai Pratheek and Dhruv Kapila
Chinese team: (Singles) Shi Yuqi, Li Shifeng, Wen Hong Yan. (Doubles) Young duo Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 01 Oct 2023 01:27 PM
India vs China men's badminton final Live score: How India fared at semis
India secured a 3-2 win against South Korea in the semifinals.
The contest started with HS Prannoy beating Hyeokjin Jeon (18-21, 21-16, 21-19) in the first match.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, failed to add to India's lead in the second match. The world no. 2 men's doubles pair lost 21-13, 26-24 to Seungjae Seo and Minhyuk Kang, ranked fourth in the world.
Lakshya Sen then helped India restore the lead as he beat Yungyu Lee (21-7, 21-9) in the fourth match.
Korea once again got back to level terms after Arjun Madathil Ramachandran and Dhruv Kapila endured a 16-21, 11-21 defeat against Wonho Kim and Sungseunhg Na.
Kidambi Srikanth then held on to his nerves and helped India progress to the finals for the first time. He lost the opening game but produced a gritty show to topple Geonyeop Cho 12-21, 21-16, 21-14.
- Sun, 01 Oct 2023 01:17 PM
India vs China men's badminton final Live score: No HS Prannoy
India will be without the service of HS Prannoy, who has been enjoying a supreme run in the recent tournaments. Reports suggest that Prannoy misses the important tie due to injury.
He had put India ahead in the semifinal tie against Korea as he beat Hyeokjin Jeon 18-21, 21-16, 21-19.
- Sun, 01 Oct 2023 12:59 PM
India vs China men's badminton final Live score: Fixtures
A look at the fixtures of badminton men's team final:
Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yu Qi
Satwiksairaj/Chirag vs Liang/Wang
Kidambi Srikanth vs Li She Feng
Dhruv/Pratheek vs Liu/Ou
Mithun Manjunath vs Weng Hong Yang
- Sun, 01 Oct 2023 12:10 PM
India vs China men's badminton final Live score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs China men's badminton final action, where Team India fights for a historic gold. The action gets underway at 2:30 pm. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match!