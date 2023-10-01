Asian Games, India vs China badminton Live Score: HS Prannoy to miss final as IND eye historic gold

Asian Games, India vs China men's badminton team finals Live Updates: The Indian men's badminton team will aim for a historic gold as they lock horns with hosts China in the finals of the Asian Games on Sunday. This is the first time India have qualified for the gold medal match in the history of the tournament. India head into the finals after engaging in a thrilling contest against South Korea, whom they defeated 3-2 in the semifinals. All the three wins came in the singles matches as both Indian pair endured hiccups in their respective matches.

