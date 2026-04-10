Ayush Shetty continues solid run, upsets Christie to reach semis

NEW DELHI: Sitting courtside, coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama wore a slight smile on his face as he witnessed his new protégé Ayush Shetty dismantle his old pupil Jonatan Christie’s game.

India's Ayush Shetty reacts during the men's singles quarter final match against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie at the Badminton Asia Championship in China. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Having guided the world No.4 to multiple titles, including the All England Open and Asian Championships in 2024, Irwansyah had surely instructed Shetty about Christie’s strengths and weaknesses before the quarter-final.

But it wasn’t going to make the going easy for Shetty who was trailing 18-20 in the first game. However, the 20-year-old displayed solid nerves and remarkable composure under pressure to save the two game points and take the game 23-21.

Having lost the opening game from a winning position, the Indonesian’s rhythm and confidence were shaken, visible in his erratic shots. The Indian pounced on the chances, using his height to full advantage, to pocket the second game 21-17 to earn one of the biggest wins of his young career to enter the men’s singles semi-finals of the $550,000 Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Friday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Another great win. Ayush pulling out the first game was crucial. He played the crucial points well and that’s the reason for him winning today,” Shetty’s long-time coach U Vimal Kumar told HT from Bali where he was watching the match with Indonesians who were supporting Christie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Another great win. Ayush pulling out the first game was crucial. He played the crucial points well and that’s the reason for him winning today,” Shetty’s long-time coach U Vimal Kumar told HT from Bali where he was watching the match with Indonesians who were supporting Christie. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Ayush appeared a little exhausted towards the end, but that tactical break he did (while leading 18-17) and the important three points he played (won thereafter) clearly shows that he has come into the big league.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Ayush appeared a little exhausted towards the end, but that tactical break he did (while leading 18-17) and the important three points he played (won thereafter) clearly shows that he has come into the big league.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With relentless defence, the world No.25 kept the third seed under constant pressure in their first meeting. Shetty used his jump smashes well to create sharp angles from the middle of the court which regularly flummoxed Christie to earn points with ease. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With relentless defence, the world No.25 kept the third seed under constant pressure in their first meeting. Shetty used his jump smashes well to create sharp angles from the middle of the court which regularly flummoxed Christie to earn points with ease. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With the win, Shetty has assured himself of at least a medal from the prestigious continental championships which is India’s first since Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the men’s doubles gold in 2023.

A product of the Centre of Badminton Excellence (formerly Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy), Shetty has been on a solid run this week as he had also beaten former All England champion and reigning Asian Games gold medallist Li Shi Feng in the first round before overcoming Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen in the second round.

In solid form, Shetty hasn’t dropped a game in the tournament so far. He will need the same form on Saturday as he takes on top seed and world No.1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-finals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON