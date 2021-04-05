Home / Sports / Badminton / BAI postpones domestic badminton tournaments in wake of rising COVID-19 cases
BAI postpones domestic badminton tournaments in wake of rising COVID-19 cases

Worried at the trend, the BAI advised all the stakeholders to postpone the events, starting with this month's senior ranking tournament scheduled in Bengaluru from April 18-25.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Representational Image(Getty Images)

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday decided to postpone all domestic tournaments scheduled for April and May, keeping in mind the exponential rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

India has recorded cases in excess of one lakh in the last 24 hours.

The junior and sub-junior tournaments, scheduled for the month of May in Hyderabad and other events at different venues have also been postponed.

In its communications to all affiliated state units, BAI secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania wrote that the prevailing situation has forced them to take such a step.

"In view of the present pandemic situation, considering the health safety of the players, technical officials, President has advised postponing the All India Ranking tournaments till further orders," Singhania wrote in his letter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
