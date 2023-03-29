BWF rankings: PV Sindhu drops out of top 10 for first time since November 2016

Indian shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu dropped out of the top 10 of the women's singles Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings for the first time since November 2016. The two-time Olympic medalist, who had won silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics and Bronze in Tokyo 2020 Olympics, fell down two places to the 11th spot on Tuesday, as per Olympics.com.

Olympic medalist PV Sindhu dropped out of the top 10 of the women's singles BWF rankings

Sindhu made it to the top ten for the first time in August 2013 and has been amongst the elite shuttlers worldwide since November 2016. The former world champion's best ranking is world number 2 on April 2017.

The 27-year-old has struggled for form this season since her comeback from an injury following her gold medal triumph in women's singles competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

She recently parted ways with her South Korean coach Park Tae-sang and made her return to the court at the Malaysian Open and Indian Open this year. However, these two outings were extremely forgettable as she bowed out of both competitions in the first round itself.

She was a part of the bronze medal-winning Indian team at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 back in February at Doha. Later, she skipped Thailand Masters, Indonesia Masters and German Open as well.

Her poor form continued at the All England Open 2023, where she crashed out after the first round after a loss to China's Zhang Yi Man in straight games. She also failed to defend her women's singles title at the Swiss Open 2023, only making it to the second round.

She will be seen in action at Madrid Masters 2023 on Wednesday, facing Switzerland's Jenjira Stadelmann in the round of 32. She had beat her Stadelmann at the Swiss Open 2023.

In the men's singles player, HS Prannoy retained his status as the top-ranked player in the country, positioned at number eight in the men's singles competition while Kidambi Srikanth slipped to 21st place. Commonwealth Games champion in men's singles, Lakshya Sen is at number 25.

The star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have solidified their position at world number six after their title win at the Swiss Open 2023. The women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly also kept intact their world number 18 rank.