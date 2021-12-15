Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BWF World Championship 2021: Indians in action on Day 4

BWF World Championship Day 4, India schedule: HS Prannoy, will aim for successive victories when he locks horns with Malaysian badminton player Liew Daren.
BWF World Championship 2021: Indians in action on Day 4 (File)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

BWF World Championship Day 4, India schedule: The fourth day in Huelva, Spain will see a host of Indian shuttlers ,carrying forward their campaign at the ongoing World Championship. 

HS Prannoy, who kicked-off the competition with a commanding win, will aim for successive victories when he locks horns with Malaysian badminton player Liew Daren.  

The Malaysian shuttler will head into the contest after straight games win over Misha Zilberman.  

Apart from Prannoy, the women's double pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will go against Chinese duo Liu Xuanxuan and Xia Yuting. 

BWF World Championship Day 4, India schedule: 

Men's doubles: M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila vs Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov 

Men's singles: HS Prannoy vs Liew Daren 

Women's doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy vs Liu Xuanxuan and Xia Yuting 

Meanwhile, reigning champion PV Sindhu advanced to the next round after she dictated the course of action against Slovakia's Martina Repiska. 

Lakshya Sen prevailed over 15th seeded Japanese Kenta Nishimototo progress to the pre-quarterfinals along with Kidambi Srikanth, who rallied to defeat Chinese Li Shi Feng 15-21 21-18 21-17.

