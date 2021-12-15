BWF World Championship 2021: Indians in action on Day 4

BWF World Championship Day 4, India schedule: The fourth day in Huelva, Spain will see a host of Indian shuttlers ,carrying forward their campaign at the ongoing World Championship.

HS Prannoy, who kicked-off the competition with a commanding win, will aim for successive victories when he locks horns with Malaysian badminton player Liew Daren.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Malaysian shuttler will head into the contest after straight games win over Misha Zilberman.

Apart from Prannoy, the women's double pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will go against Chinese duo Liu Xuanxuan and Xia Yuting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BWF World Championship Day 4, India schedule:

Men's doubles: M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila vs Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov

Men's singles: HS Prannoy vs Liew Daren

Women's doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy vs Liu Xuanxuan and Xia Yuting

Meanwhile, reigning champion PV Sindhu advanced to the next round after she dictated the course of action against Slovakia's Martina Repiska.

Lakshya Sen prevailed over 15th seeded Japanese Kenta Nishimototo progress to the pre-quarterfinals along with Kidambi Srikanth, who rallied to defeat Chinese Li Shi Feng 15-21 21-18 21-17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON