BWF World Championship 2022 Semi-Final Badminton Highlights: India's Chirag-Satwik clinch historic bronze in Tokyo

BWF World Championship 2022 Badminton Men's Doubles Highlights: India's Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy settled for a historic bronze medal after losing 22-20 18-21 16-21 against Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik in the Men's Doubles Badminton Semi-Finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships, on Saturday in Tokyo. The duo became the first Indian pair to win a men's doubles medal at the BWF C'ships and also on Friday became the first Indian duo to reach the men's doubles semi-finals. It is also India's second World Championships medal in the doubles event with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa claiming a bronze way back in 2011 in the women's doubles.

