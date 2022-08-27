Home / Sports / Badminton / BWF World Championship 2022 Semi-Final Badminton Highlights: India's Chirag-Satwik clinch historic bronze in Tokyo

BWF World Championship 2022 Semi-Final Badminton Highlights: India's Chirag-Satwik clinch historic bronze in Tokyo

Updated on Aug 27, 2022 10:13 AM IST

BWF World Championship 2022 Highlights: India's Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had to settle for bronze after losing to Malaysia’s Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik. Follow Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Vs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Badminton World Championships Semi-Final Match Highlights.

BWF World Championships Highlights: Chirag Shetty (R) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) of India play a shot against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.
BWF World Championships Highlights: Chirag Shetty (R) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) of India play a shot against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
BWF World Championship 2022 Badminton Men's Doubles Highlights: India's Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy settled for a historic bronze medal after losing 22-20 18-21 16-21 against Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik in the Men's Doubles Badminton Semi-Finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships, on Saturday in Tokyo. The duo became the first Indian pair to win a men's doubles medal at the BWF C'ships and also on Friday became the first Indian duo to reach the men's doubles semi-finals. It is also India's second World Championships medal in the doubles event with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa claiming a bronze way back in 2011 in the women's doubles.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 27, 2022 10:13 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: They have done it! The sixth seeds have won the semi-final match!

    Satwik fails to return the service and its 16-21 in the decider! Aaron-Soh win the semi-final!

    Chirag-Satwik 16-21 Aaron-Soh, Game 3

    Chirag-Satwik 22-20 18-21 16-21 Aaron-Soh

  • Aug 27, 2022 10:05 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Chirag pulls one back to make it 13-14!

    A short rally and Satwik sets Chirag up, who smashes it to make it 13-14!

    Chirag-Satwik 13-14 Aaron-Soh, Game 2

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:57 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Aaron-Soh extend their lead!

    Confusion as both Chirag and Satwik went to smash that shot and missed it. Point to Malaysia!

    Chirag-Satwik 8-10 Aaron-Soh, Game 2

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:54 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Good placement by Chirag!

    A good overhead shot by Chirag, as he places it to the far court, way past his opponents!

    Chirag-Satwik 8-6 Aaron-Soh, Game 2

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:51 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Chirag-Satwik trail in Game 3!

    Chirag serves and he tries to confuse his opponent, turning while serving. It doesn't make a difference as the Malaysian smash for a point!

    Chirag-Satwik 3-4 Aaron-Soh, Game 3

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:46 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Game 2 goes to Malaysia!

    Chirag loses his footing goes out of the court during the rally and Satwik is left alone to only see Aaron-Soh grab Game 2.

    Chirag-Satwik 18-21 Aaron-Soh, Game 2

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:38 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Its 16-11!

    Chirag's effort goes out as the Malaysians scream after winning another point!

    Chirag-Satwik 11-16 Aaron-Soh, Game 2

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:36 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: The Indians level!

    Its 10-10 now! After a short rally where the Indians face a barrage of smashes and Rankireddy manages to place it to make it 10-10!

    Chirag-Satwik 10-10 Aaron-Soh, Game 2

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:27 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: The Malaysians have an early lead!

    Its turning out to be real quick in Game 2 as Aaron-Soh race to a 5-3 lead. The Indians aren't being able to play any shots. They are either missing it, netting it, or its going wide.

    Chirag-Satwik 3-5 Aaron-Soh, Game 2

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:24 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Game 2 begins!

    Game 2 begins and Aaron-Soh race to a 2-0 lead quickly!

    Chirag-Satwik 0-2 Aaron-Soh, Game 2

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:21 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Chirag-Satwik take Game 1!

    Chirag serves and its a strong return. Satwik manages to return it and the upcoming shot goes wide! Game 1 for India!

    Chirag-Satwik 22-20 Aaron-Soh, Game 1

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:19 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: 20-20!

    Chirag-Satwik had the game in their pocket but Aaron-Soh had other plans! The Malaysian duo scream as they make it 20-20!

    Chirag-Satwik 20-20 Aaron-Soh, Game 1

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:18 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: 19-19!

    Chirag serves and its a weak one. Aaron-Soh smash again and level points!

    Chirag-Satwik 19-19 Aaron-Soh, Game 1

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:16 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Aaron-Soh go front for the first time!

    Chirag-Satwik lose the point and Aaron-Soh go front for the first time in Game 1. A quick rally and they force out their Indian opponents.

    Chirag-Satwik 17-18 Aaron-Soh, Game 1

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:15 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: It's 17-17!

    A weak serve by Satwiksairaj and the Malaysian pair pounce on it with a strong smash! They have levelled up in game 1!

    Chirag-Satwik 17-17 Aaron-Soh, Game 1

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:12 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Rankireddy forces an error from the Malaysians!

    A quick rally and Rankireddy sends a good shot. The Malaysian can only net it instinctively. Good one! Its turning out to be a close game now!

    Chirag-Satwik 16-14 Aaron-Soh, Game 1

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:06 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Aaron-Soh reduce the deficit!

    A long rally and both sides test each other. Chirag nets his shot. The Malaysian pair are reducing the deficit and its 12-9 now!

    Chirag-Satwik 12-9 Aaron-Soh, Game 1

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:00 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Satwik-Chirag extend lead!

    The Indian duo have extended their lead and after a short rally, the Malaysian pair net their effort.

    Satwik-Chirag 8-6 Aaron-Soh, Game 1

  • Aug 27, 2022 08:55 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: The action begins!

    The action begins and service to Malaysia to begin with! Satwik-Chirag get the first point!

    Satwik-Chirag 1-0 Aaron-Soh, Game 1

  • Aug 27, 2022 08:48 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Both teams are here for their semi-final match!

    The Malaysian team enter first for their semi-final in Tokyo, followed by India's Satwik-Chirag. They are warming up now!

  • Aug 27, 2022 08:40 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Next up, Satwik-Chirag!

    Next up is Satwik-Chirag's semi-final match! Chen-Jia cruise past Matsumoto-Nagahara in the women's doubles semifinals.

  • Aug 27, 2022 08:23 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Rankings

    India's Satwik-Chirag are currently ranked seventh in the doubles standings, with their Malaysian opponents Chia-Yik ranked sixth.

  • Aug 27, 2022 08:11 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Women's doubles

    In the ongoing women's doubles semi-final match right now, China's Chen-Jia won the first game 21-13 vs Japan's Matsumoto-Nagahara.

  • Aug 27, 2022 07:56 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Other results

    In the other men's doubles semi-final match, Setiawan-Ahsan defeated Alfian-Ardianto 23-21 12-21 21-16.

  • Aug 27, 2022 07:48 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: History seekers

    It will also be India's second World C'ships medal in the doubles event with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa winning bronze in 2011 in the women's doubles category.

  • Aug 27, 2022 07:41 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Head-to-head

    In terms of head-to-head, the Malaysian duo have won four times against Satwik-Chirag, with the Indians having failed to register any.

  • Aug 27, 2022 07:22 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: RECAP

    The duo defeated Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarter-finals, winning 22-24 21-15 21-14 in an hour and 15 minutes.

  • Aug 27, 2022 07:10 AM IST

    BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live Match between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik

