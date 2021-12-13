Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Badminton / BWF World Championships 2021: Prannoy wins, but Indian shuttlers lose in doubles
badminton

BWF World Championships 2021: Prannoy wins, but Indian shuttlers lose in doubles

BWF World Championships 2021: Having lost the first game, Prannoy came back remarkably to win 13-21 21-18 21-19 in a contest that stretched to one hour and 11 minutes.
BWF World Championships 2021: Prannoy wins, but Indian shuttlers lose in doubles(File)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 10:54 PM IST
PTI | , Huelva (spain)

India's HS Prannoy fought back from a game down to beat Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus in his men's singles match but the country's doubles pairs suffered heavy defeats to make first round exits from the BWF World Badminton Championship here on Monday.

Having lost the first game, Prannoy came back remarkably to win 13-21 21-18 21-19 in a contest that stretched to one hour and 11 minutes.

However, the Indian duo of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan suffered a crushing 8-21 4-21 loss to Denmark's Mathias Thyrri and Mai Surrow, the mixed doubles first round match lasting barely 21 minutes in all.

Then, in a men's doubles match, India's Arun George and Sanyam Shukla lost to the Chinese duo of Ou Xuan Yi and Zhang Nan 15-21 14-21. The winners took just 32 minutes to seal the match in their favour and progress to the next round of the prestigious tournament.

Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar lost their mixed doubles match to Germany's Patrick Scheiel and Franziska Volkmann 20-22 16-21.

RELATED STORIES

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are due to take on Danish pair Daniel Lundgaard and Mathias Thyrri.

On Sunday, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Pablo Abian of Spain to begin his campaign on a winning note. The 12th seeded Indian beat the local challenger 21-12 21-16 in 36 minutes in the first round of the men's singles event.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, however, lost 16-21 15-21 to Joel Elpe and Rasmus Kjaer of Denmark in the opening round.

The women's doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh had retired after they lost the first game 12-21 to the Dutch duo of Alyssa Tirtosentono and Imke van der Aar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hs prannoy bwf world championships
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP