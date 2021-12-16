BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth advances to quarters, beats China's Lu Guangzu 21-10, 21-15

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
badminton

File photo of Kidambi Srikanth(Getty Images)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championship in Huelva, Spain after defeating Chinese shuttler Lu Guangzu on Thursday. The former world number one closed the match in straight games (21-10, 21-15),which was more or less a one-sided affair. 

Srikanth took a healthy lead in the opening game, which also saw the Indian secure seven consecutive points. 

Guangzu showed some fightback in second game as it was neck-and-neck contest between the two, with Srikanth taking a late lead after the midway mark.  

This was Srikanth's third win in a row, having earlier defeated Spain's Pablo Abian and China's LI Shi Feng.  

Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will also be fighting for quarter-final berth. The fast-rising shuttler Sen will play Guatemalan shuttler Kevin Cordón, while Prannoy will take on Denamrk's Rasmus Gemke. 

bwf world championships kidambi srikanth
