New Delhi, Former chief coach Vimal Kumar is "extremely disappointed" with Badminton World Federation's decision to change the scoring system, calling it a dilution of the sport without addressing the game's real challenges.

Extremely disappointed with BWF decision to alter scoring system: Vimal Kumar

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The Badminton World Federation on Saturday approved the adoption of the 3x15 scoring system at its Annual General Meeting in Horsens, Denmark, with the proposal securing the required two-thirds majority.

The new format will come into effect from January 4, 2027, replacing the existing 21-point system.

"Extremely disappointed with the BWF decision to alter the scoring system...and even more concerning is the overwhelming support it has received from the Council members. It's disheartening to see a sport followed so passionately, especially across Asia, being reshaped for reasons that do not address its real challenges," said Vimal.

"The existing format ensured a true level-playing field across playing styles, especially in the premier events Men's and Women's Singles which have always embodied the very essence of our sport: skill, resilience, fitness, and mental strength," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He indicated the sport could lose some of its compelling appeal, arguing that the claim it would generate more excitement does not hold in badminton, a sport he said has never lacked excitement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He indicated the sport could lose some of its compelling appeal, arguing that the claim it would generate more excitement does not hold in badminton, a sport he said has never lacked excitement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "By effectively reducing the duration , BWF risks diluting what made these events so compelling. The explanation that this will 'create early excitement' feels short-sighted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "By effectively reducing the duration , BWF risks diluting what made these events so compelling. The explanation that this will 'create early excitement' feels short-sighted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Badminton has never lacked excitement what it has offered is sustained intensity, something very few sports can match," he opined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Badminton has never lacked excitement what it has offered is sustained intensity, something very few sports can match," he opined. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vimal said if the BWF was keen on reforms, it could have considered changes in doubles, but the sanctity of singles should have been preserved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vimal said if the BWF was keen on reforms, it could have considered changes in doubles, but the sanctity of singles should have been preserved. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "If change was necessary, why not apply it selectively to doubles formats, while preserving the integrity of Singles? That would have been a more balanced approach...This is not evolution. This is dilution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If change was necessary, why not apply it selectively to doubles formats, while preserving the integrity of Singles? That would have been a more balanced approach...This is not evolution. This is dilution. {{/usCountry}}

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Even before the vote, Vimal, along with two-time Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, had voiced reservations over the move, backing the continuation of the existing 21-point system.

Vimal also flagged the absence of prize money at the World Championships and the BWF's delay in implementing a review/referral system for crucial umpiring decisions, saying those were more pressing issues and reflected neglect of player welfare.

"Equally concerning is the continued neglect of player welfare and voice: No prize money for the World Championships; No meaningful increase in rewards for Singles, the flagship category; No implementation of a review/referral system for critical umpiring decisions.

"These are areas that truly needed attention. Badminton is widely regarded among the toughest sports in the world. A 90-minute Singles match can have nearly an hour of shuttle in play far exceeding many longer-duration sports..

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"Yet, instead of strengthening these unique aspects, decisions like this risk undermining them," added.

He said players had little voice in the BWF even as other international federations were working to hear athletes out and empower them, arguing badminton, in contrast, was moving backwards.

"Players are expected to adapt but are rarely heard. While other global sports continue to evolve by empowering athletes, improving officiating, and enhancing viewer engagement, badminton seems to be moving in the opposite direction."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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