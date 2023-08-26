HS Prannoy loses to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in BWF World Championships semis, claims bronze

India's star shuttler HS Prannoy secured his maiden bronze medal at the BWF World Championships on Saturday, as he lost to last year's silver-medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a thrilling tie in Copenhagen. Vitidsarn registered a 21-18, 13-21, 14-21 win in the semis, as he reached a second-successive final at the marquee tournament. Prannoy had assured of a medal in the coveted Championships after the quarter-final win over defending champion Viktor Axelsen.

Prannoy H. S. of India during his quarter final single match against Viktor Axelsen of Denmark at the BWF World Championship(AP)

The 31-year-old Prannoy squandered an opening game advantage and a 5-1 lead in the second as Vitidsarn, a three-time former world junior champion, dished out better defence and attack to win 18-21 21-13 21-14 and seal a second successive final spot.

Notwithstanding the loss, it was a brilliant achievement for Prannoy as he became only the fifth Indian men's singles player to win a World Championships medal.

Kidambi Srikanth (silver), Lakshya Sen (bronze), B Sai Praneeth (bronze) and Prakash Padukone (bronze) are the other medallists in men's singles.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu won five singles medals, including a gold in 2019, and Saina Nehwal (silver and bronze) claimed two, while the women's doubles pair of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa bagged a bronze in 2011 and Satwiksairaj rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched a bronze in 2022.

A day after knocking out Olympic gold medallist and defending champion Viktor Axelsen, Prannoy, who claimed Malaysia Masters title and a runner-up finish at Australian Open this season, failed to find his best as his defence looked shaky and attack lacked consistency during the 76-minute clash.

Prannoy had lost to Vitidsarn in two tight games at the All England Championships last year and knew about the Thai's defensive prowess and ability to retrieve.

India’s top-ranked men’s singles shuttler made a good start but signs of exhaustion set in from the second game, perhaps due the three-game matches that he played in the last two days.