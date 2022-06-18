Indonesia Open 2022 Semi-final Live Score, HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng: High-flying Prannoy eyes final berth in Jakarta

Indonesia Open 2022 Semi-final Live Score, HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng: HS Prannoy continued his stellar run to storm into the semi-finals of the tournament with a straight-game win over world number 13 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark. Prannoy took just 40 minutes to defeat Gemke 21-14, 21-12. The Indian shuttler showed excellent control to outwit the Danish opponent in both games. Prannoy, the only Indian left in the competition, had earlier defeated world No 12 Ng Ka Long Angus in straight games to advance into the quarterfinals. It is the second semifinal appearance for world number 23 Prannoy at the Indonesia event. He had reached the last-four stage in the 2017 edition during which he had stunned former Olympic gold medallist Chen Long and Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei en route to the semifinals.