Home / Sports / Badminton / Indian shuttlers Varun, Malvika win Uganda International titles
badminton

Indian shuttlers Varun, Malvika win Uganda International titles

The junior world no. 2 Varun, who has been a consistent performer on the junior circuit and clinched his sixth title earlier this year, won the first game convincingly before losing the second.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Varun Kapur: File Photo(HT PHOTO)

Indian shuttlers Varun Kapur and Malvika Bansod registered hard-fought wins to clinch the men's and women's singles titles respectively at the 2021 Uganda International in Kampala.

Varun had to sweat it out to get the better of seventh-seeded Sankar Muthusamy 21-18 16-21 21-17 in the men's singles final, while second seed Malvika notched up a come-from-behind 17-21 25-23 21-10 victory over compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya in the women singles summit clash.

The junior world no. 2 Varun, who has been a consistent performer on the junior circuit and clinched his sixth title earlier this year, won the first game convincingly before losing the second.

However, the 17-year-old looked in complete control in the decider and wrapped up the match comfortably in his favour.

In the women's singles final, Haryana girl Anupama started off well to take the early lead by winning the first game.

However, the 19-year-old Malvika recovered well in time and was rewarded for her never-give-up attitude as the Nagpur girl worked hard to win the next two games en route to the title.

Sankar and Anupama had to settle for silver medals in the four-day tournament which saw the participation of shuttlers from India, Germany and African countries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Swiss Open: Sindhu, Saina may face off in semis; all eyes on Chirag-Satwik

All England draws: Sindhu gets easy passage to quarters, tough for Saina

Plan to start vaccination drive from next month, Ministry tells top shuttlers

Badminton Asia Mixed Team C'ship cancelled due to COVID-related restrictions
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP