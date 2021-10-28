Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's Lakshya Sen sails into third round of French Open badminton
badminton

India's Lakshya Sen sails into third round of French Open badminton

But it was curtains for the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as they lost their round of 16 match.
File image of Lakshya Sen.(Getty Images)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 10:03 PM IST
PTI |

India's Lakshya Sen sailed into third round of the French Open badminton men's singles event with a comfortable win over Singapore's Loh Kean Yew here on Thursday.

Sen won his second round match 21-17 21-13 in 40 minutes.

The Indians lost to Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-15, 17-21, 19-21.

The India duo dominated the first game but its Indonesian opponents came back strongly to claim the next two games and the match in their favour.

In another men's singles match, Sameer Verma retired hurt against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito at the end of the second game when the scoreline read 16-21 21-12. 

Topics
lakshya sen
