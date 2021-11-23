Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lakshya Sen, Parupalli Kashyap lose in Indonesia Open opener
badminton

Lakshya Sen, Parupalli Kashyap lose in Indonesia Open opener

India's Lakshya Sen fought hard before going down in straight games to top seed Kento Momota of Japan in the opening round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event in Bali on Tuesday. 
File image of Lakshya Sen (Getty Images)
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 05:52 PM IST
PTI | , Bali

The 21-year-old from Almora, who had lost in straight games to Momota in the round of 16 last week, lost 21-23 15-21 to the two-time world champion from Japan in 53 minutes.

The 21-year-old from Almora, who had lost in straight games to Momota in the round of 16 last week, lost 21-23 15-21 to the two-time world champion from Japan in 53 minutes.

In another men's singles match, Parupalli Kashyap went down 11-21 14-21 to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore to bow out of the competition.

Men's doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost 20-22 13-21 to Korea's Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in the opening round.

Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan too had a dismal day as they went down 12-21 4-21 to Germany pair of Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
lakshya sen parupalli kashyap
