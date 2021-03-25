Home / Sports / Badminton / Orleans Masters: Kidambi Srikanth marches to quarters
Orleans Masters: Kidambi Srikanth marches to quarters

Srikanth defeated Malaysia's Cheam June Wei in straight games in the third-round that lasted for 46 minutes.
ANI, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:15 PM IST
Badminton - Denmark Open - Odense Sports Park, Odense, Denmark - India's Kidambi Srikanth in action(via REUTERS)

Ace India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Orleans Masters.

Srikanth defeated Malaysia's Cheam June Wei in straight games in the third-round that lasted for 46 minutes. Despite facing a tough fight in both the games, Srikanth got better of his opponent and won the encounter 21-17, 22-20.

Indian men's doubles pair of Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila also reached the quarter-finals after defeating England's Rory Easton and Zach Russ 21-11, 21-12 in just 29 minutes. Another men's doubles pair of Krishna Prashad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala stormed into the quarter-finals after overcoming the Danish pair of Kristian Kraemer and Marcus Rindshoj 21-7, 21-13 in just 28 minutes.

Mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Ashwini Ponnappa outclassed England's Callum Hamming and Victoria Williams 21-12, 21-18 to progress into the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal reached the quarter-finals with victory over France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in the second-round match which lasted for about 51 minutes.

In the opening game, Saina went down 18-21 but she staged a remarkable comeback in the next two games to progress ahead in the Super 100 event, which is also a part of the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) revised Olympic qualification period.

Saina's game kept on getting better as the match progressed and she brought her 'A' game in the third and deciding game. India's Ira Sharma also progressed to the quarter-finals after she defeated Bulgaria's Mariya Mitsova 21-18, 21-13 in the second round which lasted for about 32 minutes.

