IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Badminton / Ousted Srikanth ends World Tour Finals campaign with loss
Kidambi Srikanth of India(Getty Images)
Kidambi Srikanth of India(Getty Images)
badminton

Ousted Srikanth ends World Tour Finals campaign with loss

The world number 14 Indian claimed the first game of his third and final round robin match but his opponents, placed 8 in the BWF rankings, rallied to win the next two games and seal the issue in his favour.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:14 PM IST

Already out of contention for the knockouts, ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth's campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals ended on a disappointing note as he went down 21-12 18-21 19-21 to Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus here on Friday.

The world number 14 Indian claimed the first game of his third and final round robin match but his opponents, placed 8 in the BWF rankings, rallied to win the next two games and seal the issue in his favour.

The men's singles Group B match lasted one hour and five minutes.

Both players entered the inconsequential match with a 2-2 head-to-head record.

Srikanth's hopes of making the semifinals were dashed after he had lost to World No.12 Wang Tzu Wei on Thursday.

But just like in his match against Tzu Wei, Srikanth began on a strong note and took the lead in the first set without much effort. However, he failed to replicate his form of the first game in the remainder of the match and eventually bowed out with a defeat.

World champion PV Sindhu, who is also out of the knockouts reckoning, is scheduled to play Thailand's Chochuwong Pornpawee in her final outing of the prestigious tournament.

Chochuwong had beaten world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan 21-17 21-11 on Thursday to qualify for the knockout stage.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kidambi srikanth
app
Close
e-paper
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (R) and Kidambi Srikanth (L)(HT Collage)
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (R) and Kidambi Srikanth (L)(HT Collage)
badminton

Srikanth, Sindhu virtually out of knockouts after back-to-back losses

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:10 PM IST
A week ago Sindhu had suffered a demoralising defeat to Ratchanok Intanon and there was no change of fate for the World Champion this time too as she went down 18-21 13-21 to the third-seeded Thai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PV Sindhu in action. File(AFP)
PV Sindhu in action. File(AFP)
badminton

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth lose openers at BWF World Tour Finals

By HT Correspondent, Bangkok
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Against the same opponent, the world champion needed a similar all-out attack mentality from the start on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
badminton

Tough draw for Sindhu at World Tour Finals

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:35 PM IST
The only Indian to win the prestigious year-ending tournament back in 2018, Sindhu will open against the second-seeded Tai, who has a 12-5 record against the Indian, having won the last two contests between them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This handout from the Badminton Association of Thailand taken and released on January 19, 2021 shows India's Pusarla V. Sindhu hitting a shot against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan during their women's singles first round match at the Toyota Thailand Open badminton tournament in Bangkok. (Photo by Handout / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
This handout from the Badminton Association of Thailand taken and released on January 19, 2021 shows India's Pusarla V. Sindhu hitting a shot against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan during their women's singles first round match at the Toyota Thailand Open badminton tournament in Bangkok. (Photo by Handout / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
badminton

Sindhu, Srikanth look to turn the tide at BWF World Tour Finals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Sindhu's comeback to international badminton after the coronavirus-induced break was not as good as she would have expected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kidambi Srikanth of India.(Getty Images)
File image of Kidambi Srikanth of India.(Getty Images)
badminton

Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine time reduced

PTI, Bangkok
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Srikanth withdrew from the tournament after B Sai Praneeth, who he was sharing a room with, had tested positive for COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.(File)
File image of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.(File)
badminton

Rankireddy hopes up after Thai Open doubles run

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:55 AM IST
  • Either side of the Covid bout though Rankireddy ensured he trained regularly to keep fitness levels up. That was on show during the two Thailand Opens—where the Indian campaign ended on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwini Satwik (Twitter)
Ashwini Satwik (Twitter)
badminton

Dream run of Indian doubles pairs end with semifinal defeat at Thailand Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Satwik and Ashwini, who spent most of the last year away from the court in two different cities and could only practice together for a few weeks, on Friday became the first Indian mixed doubles pair to reach the semifinals of a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy(R) and Chirag Shetty. File(Getty Images)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy(R) and Chirag Shetty. File(Getty Images)
badminton

Satwik-Chirag's impressive run ends with semifinal defeat at Thailand Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The Indian pair had participated in Super 1000 events in 2018 ad 2019 but this is the first time it entered the semifinals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
badminton

PV Sindhu bows out of Thailand Open after losing to Ratchanok Intanon

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:33 PM IST
PV Sindu went down in straight games (13-21, 9-21 ) to the fourth seed in Thailand Open on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwini and Satwik (file)(Twitter)
Ashwini and Satwik (file)(Twitter)
badminton

Thailand Open: Satwik-Ashwini in mixed doubles semis, Sameer loses tough fight

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:23 PM IST
The unseeded pair of Satwik and Ashwini stunned fifth seeds and world no 6 Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh of Malaysia 18-21 24-22 22-20 after toiling hard for one hour and 15 minutes in a nail-bitting quarterfinal duel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Referee gives a red card to Ajay Chhetri of SC East Bengal during the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal at GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa(PTI)
Referee gives a red card to Ajay Chhetri of SC East Bengal during the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal at GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa(PTI)
badminton

ISL 7: Poor referring has been a problem for all teams, says Renedy Singh

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:19 PM IST
East Bengal has been on a roll lately as the side has managed to stay undefeated in its last seven matches. The side is currently placed at the 10th spot in the standings with 12 points from 12 matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of PV Sindhu(AP)
File Photo of PV Sindhu(AP)
badminton

Thailand Open: Sindhu cruises into quarterfinals after beating Kisona

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:13 PM IST
The Olympic silver medalist outclassed Kisona in the second-round clash to register an easy 21-10, 21-12 win in an encounter that lasted less than an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian shuttler Sameer Verma(Twitter)
Photo of Indian shuttler Sameer Verma(Twitter)
badminton

Thailand Open: Sameer, Satwik-Ponnappa sail into quarterfinals; Prannoy loses

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:23 PM IST
This was Sameer's third victory over Gemke. The Indian had defeated the world no 17 Danish shuttler in their previous two clashes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Indian badminton player Sameer Verma(AP)
File image of Indian badminton player Sameer Verma(AP)
badminton

Sameer, mixed doubles pair of Satwik & Ponnappa into quarters of Thailand Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:21 AM IST
The mixed doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also sailed into the quarterfinals with a hard fought 22-20 14-21 21-16 win over the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich in a match that lasted close to an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HS Prannoy in action. (Getty Images)
HS Prannoy in action. (Getty Images)
badminton

Prannoy gets back to winning ways after a tough year

By Sandip Sikdar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:02 PM IST
  • Often referred to as “giant-killer” for regularly beating top-5 players, Prannoy, the world No.28, was low confidence and without his winning touch when the pandemic shut down sporting activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP