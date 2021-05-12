Padukone discharged from hospital, doing well

Badminton great Prakash Padukone has been discharged from a Bengaluru hospital after spending a week recovering from Covid-19 and is currently “doing well at home”.

“He was out on Saturday. He is at home and doing well. His family is all well too,” Padukone’s friend and the director of his academy U Vimal Kumar said from Bengaluru.

The former All England champion was hospitalised on May 1 as a precautionary measure after his fever did not subside following his positive Covid-19 test. His family members also returned positive reports but recovered in home isolation. Padukone’s parameters remained normal during his stay at the hospital.

Padukone, 65, was the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Open in 1980. He also reached the final the following year. A former world No.1 known for his touch game, he also was the first Indian to medal at the World Championships, claiming bronze at Copenhagen in 1983.