PV Sindhu caught in Gulf aviation chaos, stranded at Dubai airport amid US-Israel strikes on Iran

PV Sindhu’s preparations for the All England Open have been thrown into uncertainty after the two-time Olympic medallist was stranded at Dubai airport amid a major flight disruption triggered by the escalating conflict in West Asia. Sindhu was travelling to Birmingham for the prestigious tournament, with Dubai serving as a transit stop, when airport operations were suspended. The development has now raised immediate questions over whether one of India’s biggest badminton stars will be able to reach England in time for the start of the event.

The disruption is significant not just because of Sindhu’s stature, but also because the All England Open is among the most important events on the badminton calendar. For elite athletes, travel delays of this nature can affect training schedules, recovery plans, acclimatisation, and final match preparation, especially before a tournament of this level, where margins are often razor-thin. With international travel routes increasingly vulnerable to geopolitical flashpoints, Sindhu’s situation is also a reminder of how quickly global events can spill into sport.