PV Sindhu caught in Gulf aviation chaos, stranded at Dubai airport amid US-Israel strikes on Iran
PV Sindhu's travel to the All England Open is in jeopardy as she is stuck at Dubai airport due to flight suspensions.
PV Sindhu’s preparations for the All England Open have been thrown into uncertainty after the two-time Olympic medallist was stranded at Dubai airport amid a major flight disruption triggered by the escalating conflict in West Asia. Sindhu was travelling to Birmingham for the prestigious tournament, with Dubai serving as a transit stop, when airport operations were suspended. The development has now raised immediate questions over whether one of India’s biggest badminton stars will be able to reach England in time for the start of the event.
The disruption is significant not just because of Sindhu’s stature, but also because the All England Open is among the most important events on the badminton calendar. For elite athletes, travel delays of this nature can affect training schedules, recovery plans, acclimatisation, and final match preparation, especially before a tournament of this level, where margins are often razor-thin. With international travel routes increasingly vulnerable to geopolitical flashpoints, Sindhu’s situation is also a reminder of how quickly global events can spill into sport.
Sindhu shares airport update as All England countdown begins
PV Sindhu posted a video from the airport on Instagram, documenting the scene around her as passengers waited amid uncertainty. The message on the clip was direct and alarming: all flights had been suspended until further notice. That update captured the immediate reality of the situation — a high-profile athlete in transit, but with no clarity yet on when normal flight movement would resume. She also updated her X (formerly Twitter) about the latest development.
Sindhu was en route to Birmingham when Dubai, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, was brought to a halt following missile strikes involving the United States and Israel on Iran. In practical terms, that leaves her schedule dependent not on sporting logistics but on the restoration of flight operations and the availability of alternative connections.
The All England Open is set to begin on March 3, which makes the delay especially concerning. Even if Sindhu is able to travel soon, any prolonged hold-up could compress her preparation window before the competition begins. As of the report’s latest update, there was no confirmation on when she would resume her journey or whether she would reach Birmingham before the tournament gets underway.