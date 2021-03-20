PV Sindhu enters semi-finals of All England Championships after beating third seed Akane Yamaguchi
PV Sindhu has entered the women’s singles semi-finals of the All England Open Championships after beating Akane Yamaguchi. Fifth-seeded Sindhu took an hour and 16 minutes to notch up a hard-fought 16-21, 21-16, 21-19 win over the Japanese third seed in the Super 1000 tournament. Sindhu will now face sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the last four of the competition.
In other results, Indian ace Lakshya Sen crashed out of the All England Open Championships quarterfinals after losing to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands 17-21 21-16 17-21 on Friday.
The match, which lasted 55 minutes, saw the end of Indian challenge in men's singles.
The women's doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the tournament following their defeat in straight games to Netherlands' Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen in the quarterfinals.
The world number 30 Indian pairing went down 22-24 12-21 to 24th-ranked duo of Selena and Cheryl in 39 minutes.
Ashwini and Sikki had defeated 13th ranked duo of Bulgarian sisters Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva 21-17 21-10 in just 33 minutes in the second-round match on Thursday night.
World number 10 men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded sixth, had crashed out of the event after losing 16-21 21-11 17-21 to Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the second round.
It was their second consecutive defeat against the world number 13 combine, having lost to them at Swiss Open earlier this month.
In the men's singles, Sameer Verma too suffered a second successive loss to third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark, going down 22-20 21-10 in the second round.
The mixed pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Meghana Jakkampudi also bowed out after losing 19-21 8-21 to Niclas Nohr and Amalie Magelund of Denmark.
Caljouw, who had defeated Sen once before, claimed the first set 21-17 in 17 minutes. Sen, 19, bounced back in the second game, opening up a lead of 11-6 and later sealing it 21-16 to stay alive in the contest.
The world No. 36 Caljouw, however, won the last game 21-17 to clinch the match.
(with PTI inputs)
All England: Ashwini-Sikki enters quarters; Sameer, Satwik-Chirag lose
Lakshya enters maiden quarterfinals, Sindhu too joins in mixed day for India
Indonesian team, Turkey's Yigit pull out of All England Championships
All England Open: Satwiksairaj, Ponappa crash out in mixed doubles
Indonesia urges probe into All England exclusion
All England Open: Nehwal retires hurt, Prannoy, Praneeth sail into second round
Indian players negative as Covid test confusion eases at All England badminton
- After the test result chaos of the calendar-restarting Thailand Open in January, similar circumstances made a return at the All England Open Badminton Championships.
All-England Open: Sindhu advances, Srikanth and Saina knocked out
- Srikanth lost the contest 11-21, 21-15, 12-21, while Kashyap was knocked out after losing in straight games.
Indian contingent cleared to take part in All England
Start of All England badminton delayed due to inconclusive Covid reports
Japan's Momota eyes Olympic gold after recovering from crash
Three Indian shuttlers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of All England
All England Open: Saina points at lack of preparation, awaits Covid test report
Sindhu and Co. chase elusive title at All England Championships
BWF cancels US Open and Canada Open due to Covid-19
- The US Open was due to take place from July 6-11 while the Canada Open was slated for June 29 to July 4.