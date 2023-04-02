PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung, Madrid Spain Masters highlights: Tunjung outclasses Sindhu in straight games

PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung Live Score Madrid Spain Masters highlights: Having finally found some form, PV Sindhu squared off against Indonesia's Gregoria Tunjung in the Madrid Spain Masters women's singles final on Sunday. The Indian shuttler had defeated Singapore's Yeo Jia Min in the semifinals on Saturday, sealing a hard-fought 24-22, 22-20 victory. Tunjung edged past Carolina Marin in the semi-final, grabbing a 21-10, 15-21, 21-10 victory. Before the summit clash in Madrid, Sindhu and Tunjung had faced each other seven times, with the Indian winning all matches. Ending her winless run against the Indian superstar on Sunday, Tunjung recorded a stunning win over Sindhu in the Madrid Spain Masters final. Smashing 12 championship points in the one-sided contest, Tunjung outclassed Sindhu in straight games (21-8, 21-8) to win the 2023 Spain Masters title at Madrid.