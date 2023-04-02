PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung, Madrid Spain Masters highlights: Tunjung outclasses Sindhu in straight games
PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung Live Score Madrid Spain Masters highlights: Having finally found some form, PV Sindhu squared off against Indonesia's Gregoria Tunjung in the Madrid Spain Masters women's singles final on Sunday. The Indian shuttler had defeated Singapore's Yeo Jia Min in the semifinals on Saturday, sealing a hard-fought 24-22, 22-20 victory. Tunjung edged past Carolina Marin in the semi-final, grabbing a 21-10, 15-21, 21-10 victory. Before the summit clash in Madrid, Sindhu and Tunjung had faced each other seven times, with the Indian winning all matches. Ending her winless run against the Indian superstar on Sunday, Tunjung recorded a stunning win over Sindhu in the Madrid Spain Masters final. Smashing 12 championship points in the one-sided contest, Tunjung outclassed Sindhu in straight games (21-8, 21-8) to win the 2023 Spain Masters title at Madrid.
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 06:01 PM
Madrid Spain Masters Final 2023 Live score: Tunjung beats Sindhu in straight games!
Gregoria Mariska Tunjung's disastrous record against Sindhu has come to an end! A one-sided contest it was in the final. Tunjung has defeated Sindhu in straight games to lift the title in Madrid.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:59 PM
Madrid Spain Masters Final 2023 Live score: Tunjung's masterclass in the final
It has been an exhibition from Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. A stunning drop shot to extend her lead! There is no denying that Tunjung is in the driving seat to lift a historic title. Hardly 25 minutes into the final and we might have a clear winner! She now leads Sindhu 19-6 in the second game of the final.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:55 PM
Madrid Spain Masters Final Live score: Total domination from Tunjung!
Tunjung is dominating Sindhu in the second game of the Madrid Spain Masters final. A massive lead over the double Olympic medallist and she is now only 7-8 minutes away from winning the title! She leads Sindhu 12-3 in the 2nd game.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:52 PM
PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung Live Score: Can Sindhu stage comeback in 2nd game?
Picking up from where she left off, Tunjung has drawn a 4-point lead over Sindhu. As the commentator rightly pointed out - Sindhu is being made to work incredibly hard for every single point in the Madrid final.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:46 PM
PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung Live Score: How can Sindhu stop the Indonesian juggernaut in Madrid?
This is the 12th game point for Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung and she is on the cusp of securing the 1st game. Done and dusted! Astonishing from Tunjung as she takes the first game away from Sindhu in 12 minutes. Eager to stage a comeback, Indian superstar Sindhu is fighting for her survival in the 2nd game. Can she stop the Indonesian juggernaut in Madrid?
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:39 PM
PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung Live Score: What a start against Sindhu in Spain Masters final!
From drop shots to fiery angle shots - Tunjung has kept Sindhu under the pump in the first game of the women's singles final at the Spain Masters 2023. A stunning five-point lead over Sindhu and Tunjung has announced her arrival in the summit clash at Madrid. She leads Sindhu 11-6 in the first game! Who would have thought that?
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:35 PM
PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung Live Score: Tunjung draws early lead in Spain Masters final
Serving in the first game of the women's singles final at Madrid, Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung has managed to draw an early lead over Sindhu. She leads Sindhu 3-5 in the first game.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:30 PM
Madrid Spain Masters final Live score: Sindhu eyes first singles title of 2023 season!
PV Sindhu is all set to launch her title bid in the Madrid showdown. Sindhu had set a date with Gregoria Mariska Tunjung after getting the better of Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min. We are moments away from her first final of 2023 in Madrid.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 05:26 PM
Madrid Spain Masters final Live score: Nishimoto beats Tsuneyama in thrilling final!
Kenta Nishimoto has secured a famous win in Madrid. Nishimoto registered a come-from-behind win in a match that lasted more than 70 minutes. The ace shuttler has defeated second seed Kanta Tsuneyama 15-21, 21-18, 21-19 in the all-Japanese men’s singles final.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 04:54 PM
Madrid Spain Masters final Live score: What a comeback by Nishimoto!
After losing the first game to his Japanese counterpart in the men's singles final, top-seed Nishimoto has made sure the summit clash will be decided in the third game. He takes the second game (21-18) to deny Tsuneyama a straight games win in Madrid. Nishimoto or Tsuneyama, who will lift the precious trophy in Madrid?
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 04:27 PM
Madrid Spain Masters 2023 Live score: Tsuneyama takes the first game away from Nishimoto!
Kanta Tsuneyama has won the first game against the top-seed Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto in the men's final at Madrid. A comfortable 21-15 win in the first game puts Tsuneyama in the driving seat. Can he seal a straight games win over his Japanese counterpart or is a fightback on the cards? Nishimoto has made his intentions clear in the second game as he draws a 4-0 lead over Tsuneyama.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 04:19 PM
Madrid Spain Masters Live score: Japan's Kenta Nishimoto eyes title glory
While Sindhu made it to the final of the Madrid Spain Masters, her compatriot Kidambi Srikanth suffered a defeat in the men's singles quarterfinals earlier this week. Srikanth was outclassed by top-seed Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto 18-21 15-21 in the quarterfinals. Nishimoto is up against Kanta Tsuneyama in the final of the Madrid Spain Masters.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 03:50 PM
PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung, Madrid Spain Masters Live updates: All eyes on superstar Sindhu!
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will shortly contest her first singles final since the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games in Madrid. Sindhu reached the women’s singles summit clash of the Spain Masters in Madrid with a win over Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 03:08 PM
PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung Live Score Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu drops out of BWF top 10 since November 2016
Recently, Sindhu dropped out of the top 10 of the women's singles Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings for the first time since November 2016. The two-time Olympic medalist, who had won silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics and Bronze in Tokyo 2020 Olympics, fell down two places to the 11th spot on Tuesday, as per Olympics.com.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 03:01 PM
PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung Live Score Madrid Spain Masters: Ongoing match
Right now the women's doubles final is going on and Chen Fang Hui, Du Yue lost 8-21 in the first game vs Lui Sheng Shu and Tan Ning.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 02:51 PM
PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung Live Score Madrid Spain Masters: Head-to-head
Sindhu leads 7-0 in the head-to-head record against Gregoria, and their most recent meeting was in the second round of the 2022 Indonesia Masters where Sindhu won 23-21, 20-22, 21-11.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 02:24 PM
PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung Live Score Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu parted ways with Park Tae-Sang
On February, Sindhu parted ways with Park Tae-Sang. He led Sindhu to the Tokyo Olympics bronze, CWG gold. Under him, she also won three BWF World Tour titles in 2022.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 02:09 PM
PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung Live Score Madrid Spain Masters: Struggling Sindhu!
Sindhu has been struggling this season, since her return to action after a long injury lay-off. She crashed out of the firs round in the All England Championship, and also failed to defend her Swiss Open title. She also made first round exits at the Indian Open and Malaysian Open in January.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 01:56 PM
PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung Live Score Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu's semifinal
Sindhu had to toil hard in her semifinal win vs Jia Min, sealing 24-22, 22-20 victory over 48 minutes. Sindhu entered the semifinals with a 4-0 head-to-head record vs Min.
-
Sun, 02 Apr 2023 01:43 PM
PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung Live Score Madrid Spain Masters: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Madrid Spain Masters final between PV Sindhu and Gregoria Tunjung. Stay tuned folks!