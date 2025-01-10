Menu Explore
Satwik-Chirag advance to Malaysia Open semifinals

PTI |
Jan 10, 2025 07:47 PM IST

Satwik and Chirag, runners-up in the previous edition, will face South Korea's Won Ho Kim and Seung Jae Seo in the semifinals.

Star Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the semifinals of the Malaysia Open with a gritty victory here on Friday.

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, front and Chirag Shetty in action during their men's doubles badminton quarterfinals match (AP)
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, front and Chirag Shetty in action during their men's doubles badminton quarterfinals match (AP)

The seventh-seeded Indians battled for 49 minutes to secure a 26-24, 21-15 win over the Malaysian duo of Yew Sin Ong and Ee Yi Teo in the quarterfinals of the prestigious Super 1000 tournament.

The opening game was a nail-biter, with both pairs keeping the contest evenly poised.

The Indians held a narrow 11-9 lead at the interval and extended it to 18-16, but the Malaysians rallied, earning three consecutive points to level at 19-19 and even snatched a 20-19 lead.

Undeterred, Satwik and Chirag displayed remarkable composure, saving four consecutive game points before closing the first game 26-24.

In the second game, the Malaysian pair started strong, leading for most of the game up to the interval with an 11-8 advantage.

However, Satwik and Chirag staged an incredible comeback, winning 13 of the next 17 points to seal the match and book their third consecutive semifinal berth.

