Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Badminton / Satwik-Chirag pair in French Open men's doubles semifinals

Satwik-Chirag pair in French Open men's doubles semifinals

badminton
Published on Oct 28, 2022 08:51 PM IST

Seeded seventh in the Super 750 event, Rankireddy and Shetty won 21-12 21-16 in a quarterfinal match that lasted 49 minutes.

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right, and Chirag Shetty.(AP)
PTI |

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stunned top seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in straight games to enter the semifinals of the French Open badminton tournament here on Friday.

Seeded seventh in the Super 750 event, Rankireddy and Shetty won 21-12 21-16 in a quarterfinal match that lasted 49 minutes.

The Indian duo will face the Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho in the semifinals.

Rankireddy and Shetty are the only Indians left in the fray in the tournament. Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma lost in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
satwiksairaj rankireddy chirag shetty french open
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP