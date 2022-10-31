Satwik-Chirag win French Open men's doubles title

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:11 AM IST

The world number 8 pair, who had finished runners-up in the 2019 edition, rode on their formidable attack to outwit Lu and Yang, ranked 25th, 21-13 21-19 in the summit clash that lasted 48 minutes.

India's Chirag Shetty, front, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (AP)
The star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bagged the biggest title of their career, claiming the French Open Super 750 crown with a straight-game decimation of Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the men's doubles final here on Sunday.

The Indian pair thus continued their dream run this year, which saw them win the Indian Open super 500 title, Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup crown and an unprecedented bronze at the World Championships in August.

