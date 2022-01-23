Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu wins women's singles title, beats Malvika Bansod 21-13 21-16

Indian shuttler P V Sindhu clinched the Syed Modi International women's singles title after beating compatriot Malvika Bansod in the final.

The two-time Olympic medallist eased past her young compatriot in the final that lasted 35 minutes. Playing in a depleted field due to multiple COVID-19 cases, top seed Sindhu hardly broke her sweat to beat Bansod 21-13 21-16 in a lop-sided title clash.

It was former world champion Sindhu's second Syed Modi title after having annexed the BWF World Tour Super 300 event in 2017.

Before that, seventh seeded Indians Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto clinched the mixed doubles title with a straight game win over compatriots T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada.

Bhatnagar and Crasto inflicted a 21-16 21-12 on the unseeded Indian duo in the summit clash that ended in 29 minutes.

Earlier, the men's singles final between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was declared a 'No Match' after one of the finalists tested positive for Covid-19.

