Teenaged shuttler Unnati the focus at KIYG

The badminton hall at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex was filled with spectators waiting for young India shutter Unnati Hooda’s first round singles match in the Khelo India Youth Games on Saturday. The moment the 14-year-old hit the winning shot against Manipur’s Kshetrimayum, fans and badminton coaches burst into cheers, many reaching out to congratulate the youngster.

“It is always good to come to Khelo Youth Games. My state is hosting this time, so it is special. It was great to start on a winning note. Now, I will go and get ready for the opening ceremony in the evening,” Unnati said.

Unnati impressed everyone with her maturity and skills, becoming the youngest Indian to win a BWF Super 100 crown at the Odisha Open this year. It was her second international event, having reached the final of the Infosys International Challenge in 2020. Unnati was also the youngest Indian to make it to the Uber Cup squad after finishing as one of the top four players in the selection trials. It gave her the chance to rub shoulders with her idol PV Sindhu in the tournament played in Bangkok last month.

Unnati was also named in the 10-member women’s team for the Asian Games, which was since postponed.

“Getting a chance to be in the Indian team was very encouraging. Seeing senior players, especially my idol (Sindhu) being such a great teammate inspired me so much. I want to be like her and win medals for India. Right now my eyes are on Khelo Games and then I will train for a tournament in Germany,” said Unnati after her 21-11, 21-14 victory.

The Class X student is a trainee of Parvesh Kumar at the Chhotu Ram Stadium.

“Unnati is always keen to learn and improve her game. This attitude will work wonders for her growth. She is going to get many medals for India. Just wait and watch for her to rule,” said Surinder Mahajan, a renowned coach who has worked extensively with India junior and senior teams.

