Photo of Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth(Twitter)
badminton

Thailand Open: Srikanth progresses to second round of men's singles

Srikanth just took just 31 minutes to prevail over compatriot Sourabh Verma 21-12 21-11
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:18 PM IST

India's Kidambi Srikanth sailed into the men's singles second round of the Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament on Wednesday. He just took just 31 minutes to prevail over compatriot Sourabh Verma 21-12 21-11.

Earlier today, Parupalli Kashyap made an early exit as he was forced to retire midway in his opening-round match against Jason Anthony Ho-Shue of Canada.

Kashyap, a Commonwealth Games champion, was trailing 8-14 in the third game when he chose to retire after pulling his calf muscle.

He had lost the first game 9-21 before making a comeback to take the second 21-13.

In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came from behind to defeat the South Korean pair of Kim Gi Jung and Lee Yong Dae 19-21 21-16 21-14.

The two were delighted by the win over their idol.

"Lee Yong Dae was an idol for both of us when we were started, so it was excellent playing him today, and we are happy to get the win," Satwiksairaj said.

"Our strategy was to attack as much as possible, but not to hurry. We gave up some points in the first game by hurrying too much. But we always knew what we had to do." Chirag added.

However, it was curtains for Arjun Madathil Ramachandran and Dhruv Kapila, who lost to the Malaysian duo of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-13, 8-21, 22-24.

The mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and Sumeeth Reddy B also failed to cross the opening hurdle, losing to Chung Man Tang and Yong Suet Tse 20-22, 17-21.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy(R) and Chirag Shetty of India react after winning a point.(Getty Images)
A Badminton Association of Thailand official wearing a face mask and shield while cleaning the net as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus(AFP)
File picture of Parupalli Kashyap(Getty Images)
File image of Kidambi Srikanth(Twitter)
Saina Nehwal.(REUTERS)
File photo of Indian shuttler PV Sindhhu(HT Archives)
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, the Olympic Symbol is reinstalled after it was taken down for maintenance ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. More than 80% of people in Japan who were surveyed in two polls in the last few days say the Tokyo Olympics should be canceled or postponed, or say they believe the Olympics will not take place. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)(AP)
Saina Nehwal in action.(Getty Images)
File photo of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal(REUTERS)
File photo of Saina Nehwal of India.(Getty Images)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
File photo of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.(Getty Images)
