New Delhi, Top men's doubles player Chirag Shetty on Tuesday said that badminton's new 15-point format is not drastically different from the traditional 21-point system, which tested endurance and offered a complete challenge, but acknowledged that the shorter format will tilt the game more towards speed and power.

The 15-point format is not drastically different from 21-point system: Chirag

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The Badminton World Federation recently approved the adoption of the 15x3 scoring system at its Annual General Meeting in Denmark, with the proposal acquiring the required two-thirds majority of votes cast.

The 15x3 scoring system, which will come into effect from January 4, 2027, has received a mixed response from former and current Indian players.

Chirag, India's top-ranked doubles player alongside Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and a two-time world championships bronze medallist, said that having also experienced the 11-point, best-of-five format some years back, the 15-point system does not represent a drastic shift.

"I think six or seven years back, they were planning to change it to 11x5 games. I think that's the time when we all as players collectively didn't want that to happen because it would have completely changed the way a match would be played," said Chirag during an interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India.

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{{^usCountry}} "I have played the 11x5 games tournaments and I think they were really, really quick and you barely had time to regroup because by the time you were actually ready, you're already two games down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have played the 11x5 games tournaments and I think they were really, really quick and you barely had time to regroup because by the time you were actually ready, you're already two games down. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "So, I think it would have completely changed the sport. But 15-point format is sort of still similar to what 21 is. Yes, 21x3 did test your endurance and your power. It was a very complete format but I think 15x3 now will become purely based on speed and power," said Chirag. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So, I think it would have completely changed the sport. But 15-point format is sort of still similar to what 21 is. Yes, 21x3 did test your endurance and your power. It was a very complete format but I think 15x3 now will become purely based on speed and power," said Chirag. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chirag added the 15x3 format could favour big smashers like him, as the physically demanding nature of power hitting is easier to sustain over shorter games than in the grind of a 21-point match going the distance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chirag added the 15x3 format could favour big smashers like him, as the physically demanding nature of power hitting is easier to sustain over shorter games than in the grind of a 21-point match going the distance. {{/usCountry}}

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"I think the ones who are really hard slashers and are quick, they can actually sustain until the very end, whereas in 21-point format you couldn't do that for three games at a stretch... and for five rounds if you play until the finals.

"But now, I think playing 15 points...your body would be able to take it. The rallies might become short because players will be starting from the go and they will want to start off on a good note."

On whether it will enhance spectator appeal, Chirag said the answer will only become clear in the months ahead.

"I don't know if it will be exciting... I think we will get to know in a couple of months but it will definitely become a lot more faster and quicker."

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As for stalwart H. S. Prannoy, who played a pivotal role in India's Thomas Cup triumph in 2022 against Indonesia, the 33-year-old said he couldn't speak for himself, adding that someone as young as Lakshya Sen would be better placed to assess it. He though admitted that he isn't a big fan of the 15-point system.

"Obviously not a big fan of 15 points. I would say 21 points was the best I think. As players, we all agreed to that there was an element of fitness and speed and power which comes in between 20 and 20 minutes.

"Now, I feel definitely the matches are going to be much shorter but my only concern is there are tournaments where the conditions are very, very windy, like there is a lot of drift, especially conditions like Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia.

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"I remember last month, we played Indonesia and it was incredibly windy on the first day and 21-point matches are getting finished in 25 minutes. So I'm just wondering what will happen for a 15 point game in those kind of situations?" he questioned.

He wondered whether the 15x3 format would give spectators their money's worth, noting that matches could end too quickly.

"I'm not really sure if it is going to be fun for the fans out there who kind of spends a lot of money to watch one match at times. There might be a lot of good single matches which might might finish in 25 minutes.

"There is a big possibility that even if it's a world No.2 two or world No. 4 and if they don't get the conditions right in the first five to seven minutes, then they are out of the match, right?

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"So that's a big possibility but we'll have to see, we'll have to only see what is going to happen from January, and for me I'm not really sure if it is going to help me," added Prannoy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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