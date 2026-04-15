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Viktor Axelsen announces retirement, says it's simply my body telling me to stop

Viktor Axelsen announces retirement, says it's simply my body telling me to stop

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 12:20 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Two-time Olympic and world champion Danish badminton great Viktor Axelsen announced his retirement on Wednesday, saying that his injury-ravaged body has told him to "stop".

Viktor Axelsen announces retirement, says it's simply my body telling me to stop

The 32-year-old has not competed since October last year due to a back problem which had needed surgery and left him in chronic pain.

"As most people know, I have been struggling with my back for quite some time. After I had surgery in April last year and went through a long rehabilitation process, I unfortunately had a setback in October," Axelsen, a three-time European champion, told 'Badminton Europe'.

"Since those tournaments, I have not been able to play or train at the level required. I have not been able to play or train due to pain, and that is why I am unfortunately forced to make this extremely difficult decision," he said.

Axelsen, who held the world number one position for 183 weeks which is the third longest run of all time, said that with the pain not subsiding and doctors warning him of another surgery if he continued, he finally had to listen to his body.

Despite the painful circumstances of his retirement, Axelsen said he would look back at his career with joy.

"Making this decision has been extremely difficult and at times felt unfair. At the same time, my body has done an incredible job over many years, and I see it as a huge privilege to have been able to play, train, and win so many major tournaments at the highest level.

"Very few people get to experience what I have experienced and meet so many amazing people. That's why I look back on my career with joy," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Sports / Badminton News / Viktor Axelsen announces retirement, says it's simply my body telling me to stop
Home / Sports / Badminton News / Viktor Axelsen announces retirement, says it's simply my body telling me to stop
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