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Viktor Axelsen, two-time Olympic and world champion, retires from professional badminton

Viktor Axelsen revealed how the battle with recurring back issues and the risk of further surgery ultimately led to the retirement decision.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 11:54 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Two-time Olympic and world champion Viktor Axelsen announced his retirement from professional badminton on Wednesday at the age of 32 due to persistent back problems, bringing an end to a 16-year career.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen returns a shot(AP)

Axelsen was last seen in action at the 2025 BWF China Masters, before cutting short his season due to recurring back issues, which had also sidelined him for over five months earlier in the year following his title wins at the India Open and German Open.

Speaking to Badminton Europe, Axelsen explained that persistent back issues, a failed recovery post-surgery, and recurring pain had prevented him from training or competing at the required level, ultimately forcing him to make the difficult decision to retire.

“As most people know, I have been struggling with my back for quite some time. After I had surgery in April last year and went through a long rehabilitation process, I unfortunately had a setback in October. Since those tournaments, I have not been able to play or train at the level required. I have not been able to play or train due to pain, and that is why I am unfortunately forced to make this extremely difficult decision," he said.

 
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Home / Sports / Badminton News / Viktor Axelsen, two-time Olympic and world champion, retires from professional badminton
Home / Sports / Badminton News / Viktor Axelsen, two-time Olympic and world champion, retires from professional badminton
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