Viktor Axelsen, two-time Olympic and world champion, retires from professional badminton

Two-time Olympic and world champion Viktor Axelsen announced his retirement from professional badminton on Wednesday at the age of 32 due to persistent back problems, bringing an end to a 16-year career.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen returns a shot(AP)

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Axelsen was last seen in action at the 2025 BWF China Masters, before cutting short his season due to recurring back issues, which had also sidelined him for over five months earlier in the year following his title wins at the India Open and German Open.

Speaking to Badminton Europe, Axelsen explained that persistent back issues, a failed recovery post-surgery, and recurring pain had prevented him from training or competing at the required level, ultimately forcing him to make the difficult decision to retire.

“As most people know, I have been struggling with my back for quite some time. After I had surgery in April last year and went through a long rehabilitation process, I unfortunately had a setback in October. Since those tournaments, I have not been able to play or train at the level required. I have not been able to play or train due to pain, and that is why I am unfortunately forced to make this extremely difficult decision," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Having made his professional debut in 2010, Axelsen won every major title at the World Tour Super 1000 level or higher in both team and individual events at least once, barring the Sudirman Cup. He is also only the second non-Asian player to win the World Championship twice (2017 and 2022), and remains the most decorated men’s singles shuttler in Olympic history, with gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, preceded by a bronze in Rio 2016. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Having made his professional debut in 2010, Axelsen won every major title at the World Tour Super 1000 level or higher in both team and individual events at least once, barring the Sudirman Cup. He is also only the second non-Asian player to win the World Championship twice (2017 and 2022), and remains the most decorated men’s singles shuttler in Olympic history, with gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, preceded by a bronze in Rio 2016. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The three-time European champion and Thomas Cup winner further revealed how the battle with recurring back issues and the risk of further surgery ultimately led to the decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The three-time European champion and Thomas Cup winner further revealed how the battle with recurring back issues and the risk of further surgery ultimately led to the decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The decision has been made in consultation with the surgeon who operated on me last year, as well as the doctors I have been working with. They say that with the pain I am experiencing now, it could potentially require another surgery, and if that does not go well, even a more serious procedure might be necessary. In any case, it would mean I would not be able to compete at the level required. So, it is simply my body telling me to stop, and I have to follow the advice of my doctors," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The decision has been made in consultation with the surgeon who operated on me last year, as well as the doctors I have been working with. They say that with the pain I am experiencing now, it could potentially require another surgery, and if that does not go well, even a more serious procedure might be necessary. In any case, it would mean I would not be able to compete at the level required. So, it is simply my body telling me to stop, and I have to follow the advice of my doctors," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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