Watch: Elated Indian shuttlers celebrate win over USA at Thomas and Uber Cup with thunderous ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants

The Indian women's team, which has won two bronze medals in the past, will next face Korea on Wednesday in their last group match.
The Indian women's team clinched a 4-1 win over USA at Thomas and Uber Cup.(Twitter/badmintonphoto)
Published on May 10, 2022 03:56 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, Bangkok

The Indian men's and women team are enjoying a great outing in the ongoing edition of the Thomas and Uber Cup being held in Bangkok. Both the teams have advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament, with the women's unit clinching a comprehensive 4-1 win over USA on Tuesday.

They had earlier defeated Canada 4-1 in their opening tie, which ensured them progress to the next stage of the tournament.

PV Sindhu-led India's proceedings, securing a one-sided win over Jennie Gai. She defeated the American 21-10 and 21-11.

Apart from her, the pair of Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly defeated Francesca Corbett and Allison Lee 21-19 21-10 before Aakashi Kashyap notched up a 21-18 21-11 victory over Esther Shi as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Meanwhile, the young pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker went down fighting to Lauren Lam and Kodi Tang Lee 12-21 21-17 13-21 to salvage some pride for USA.

In the final match, Ashmita Chaliha prevailed 21-18 21-13 over Natalie Chi to wrap up the match.

Elated with their show in the tournament, the girls celebrated their win with some thunderous cheering and chanting on the court, a video of which was shared by Badminton Association of India (BAI) on social media.

In the video, a pumped up squad can be seen chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

The Indian men's team also qualified for the knockout stage after ensuring their place in the top two in their group.

-with PTI inputs

