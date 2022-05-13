'Ye point aayega': Watch India's winning moments after historic quarterfinal victory in Thomas Cup

Team India registered a historic win in the 2022 Thomas Cup on Thursday, beating Malaysia 3-2 in a thrilling see-saw quarterfinal. HS Prannoy clinched the deciding win for India, beating Leong Jun Hao 21-13, 21-8 in 39 minutes in a dominating performance. India reached their first semi-final in the tournament in 43 years, and are now assured of at least a bronze medal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The country has clinched three medals -- all bronze -- in the event in 1952, 1955, and 1979 by reaching inter-zonal finals. However, this is the first time when India has assured a medal since the format was revamped.

Following the victory, the official Twitter account of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) posted a heartwarming video of Indian players celebrating the win.

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first match, India's Lakshya Sen took on Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia. The 46-minute match saw Lee Zii Jia coming out victorious over world No. 9 Sen in straight sets 23-21, 21-9. The next game of the tie saw Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeating the Malaysian pair of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin. The duo of Satwik and Chirag clinched the first game 21-19. The Indians sealed the second game with a comfortable 21-15 margin.

Former World No. 1 Srikanth Kidambi took on Ng Tze Yong in the third match and prevailed 21-11 in the first game. He continued his domination to win the second game 21-17 and put India ahead 2-1 in the gripping tie.

In the 4th match, the Indian duo of Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan battled it out against Aaron Chia and Teo Ee Yi. In the hard-fought match, Aaron Chia and Teo Ee Yi defeated the Indian pair 21-19, 21-17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prannoy, however, held his nerve as he cruised past his opponent in straight games to hand India the decisive win in the tie.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON