Watch: PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin clash midway during Denmark Open semis, get penalised by chair umpire for misconduct

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's journey came to an end at the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament in Odense on Saturday. Sindhu, who has not been at her best in recent outings, endured a tough 18-21, 21-19, 7-21 defeat against Spain's Carolina Marin in the semifinals.

PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin clash midway during Denmark Open semifinal(Twitter)

While the first two games, both winning one each saw tough fight between the two, Sindhu was completely outplayed in the final game. In fact things got a bit riled up between the two ace shuttlers, forcing the chair umpire to show a yellow card to both for misconduct.

The incident took place in the final game with Marin leading 9-2. The moment triggered as Marin kept pacing the game, not allowing Sindhu enough time to be ready. It all started with Marin trying to drag the shuttle from Sindhu's side of the court, following which both were seen exchanging words at each other.

The umpire then showed both a yellow card, following which Marin walked up to the official and argued why was it being shown to her. Here is the video of the incident:

This was not the only time the chair umpire had a talk with both players. Earlier he asked them to "tone down the celebrations a bit" as both Sindhu and Marin were getting extremely loud with their celebrations.

The Indian had made it to the semifinal after beating Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the quarterfinal on Friday. She had won the match in straight games (21-19, 21-12). Marin, on the other hand, had defeated Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 19-21, 21-15, 21-18 in the semi-final.

Both Sindhu and Marin share an intense rivalry and had met 15 times prior to the encounter in Odense, with the Spaniard winning 10 times. Sindhu's last win over Marin came back in 2018 at the Malaysia Open.

Meanwhile, Sindhu had also reached the semifinals at the Arctic Open Super 500 last week in Finland.

