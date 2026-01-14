World No. 3 Anders Antonsen withdraws from India Open citing Delhi pollution: ‘BWF has fined me 5000 USD’

Posting on his Instagram story, Antonsen wrote, "Many is curious as to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the 3rd consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment I don't think it's a place to host a badminton tournament. Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the Summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi. As a result BWF once again has fined me 5000usd".

Antonsen has also been fined by BWF for not participating in the tournament. According to BWF rules and regulations, it is compulsory for 'Top Committed Players' (top 15 singles players and top 10 doubles pairs) to participate in the World Tour 750, World Tour 1000 events and the World Tour Finals, barring any injury or medical exemption. Failure to participate without a valid reason leads to players being fined above the usual late withdrawal fees.

World No. 3 Anders Antonsen broke his silence on withdrawing from the ongoing India Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Delhi on Wednesday. The four-time World Championships medalist blamed his decision to withdraw on Delhi's pollution.

The BWF regulations do allow players to be exempt from travelling to the tournament to participate in on-site promotional activities. World Champion and current World No. 1 Shi Yuqi decided to withdraw from the India Open, but was in Delhi for a day to conduct promotional activities.

The tournament has already found itself in controversy regarding player conditions. Danish player Mia Blichfeldt recently called the conditions 'unhealthy.'

Speaking to reporters, she said, "I had hoped it would be better than the other hall, but it is still very dirty, really unhealthy conditions for all players. Yesterday [Monday], when I came to the courts, birds were flying around and creating a mess."

Air pollution in Delhi has worsened lately. The Air Quality Index has reached the severe category in several areas. Most parts of the national capital have recorded an AQI above 300.