Brendan Sorsby's last playing avenue closes as CFL denies eligibility over 'serious and concerning' issue

Brendan Sorsby's NFL future remains uncertain, as potential opportunities continue to dry up for the veteran.

The Canadian Football League has now confirmed that Brendan Sorsby will also be ineligible to play in the CFL this season, (AP)

After the NFL rejected the quarterback's request to enter the supplemental draft and opted not to hold the event this summer, another setback followed.

CFL closes doors for Sorsby

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The Canadian Football League has now confirmed that Sorsby will also be ineligible to play in the CFL this season, further clouding his football future.

"Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL. The allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning. At this time, the CFL will not register a contract for him, and no team will be permitted to add him to its negotiation list,” the CFL said in a statement to USA Today.

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{{^usCountry}} The ruling removes another potential avenue for Sorsby to continue his playing career this season after he gave up his final year of college eligibility. The 2026 CFL campaign is already underway and is scheduled to run through mid-November. NFL rejected Sorsby {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ruling removes another potential avenue for Sorsby to continue his playing career this season after he gave up his final year of college eligibility. The 2026 CFL campaign is already underway and is scheduled to run through mid-November. NFL rejected Sorsby {{/usCountry}}

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The Texas Tech star’s collegiate options had already come to an end following a permanent ban for gambling-related violations.

Also read: 'Brought to you by DraftKings': Brendan Sorsby's gambling row sparks jokes amid NFL's supplemental draft ruling

His hopes of accelerating his transition to the professional ranks were further dashed when the NFL declined to hold a supplemental draft, leaving him with even fewer opportunities to get back on the field.

Sorsby’s gambling controversy

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Sorsby has been at the heart of a sports betting controversy that has unfolded over the past two months.

The 22-year-old entered a rehabilitation program for gambling addiction in late April before being declared ineligible by the NCAA as it investigated allegations that he had placed thousands of wagers on college sports.

In a subsequent affidavit, Sorsby acknowledged the betting activity and disclosed that at least 40 of those wagers involved his own team, Indiana.

His efforts to regain eligibility were unsuccessful, with the NCAA denying his reinstatement request twice—first directly and later after an appeal submitted by Texas Tech.

Also read: Brendan Sorsby gambling: A look at the Texas Tech QB's history of gambling amid treatment

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However, a temporary lifeline emerged when Lubbock County Judge Ken Curry granted an injunction restoring his eligibility.

Backlash forces professional pivot

The ruling sparked widespread backlash across college football. Several programs reportedly considered boycotting Texas Tech, while the Big 12 explored legal avenues to challenge the decision in federal court.

Amid the growing uncertainty and controversy, Sorsby ultimately opted to pursue a professional route, announcing on June 15 that he would apply for the NFL supplemental draft.

Now, fewer than two weeks later, Sorsby's prospects for playing football in 2026 have been thrown into doubt, with both the NFL and CFL closing off potential opportunities.