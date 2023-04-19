Change in schedule causes Indian athletes to reset plans

Two major domestic athletics meets --Senior Federation Cup and Inter-State Championships -- have been advanced by one month, forcing top athletes to alter their training and competition plans in a busy year.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), however, said it was left with no choice but to reschedule as they will have to send final entries for the Asian Championships and the Asian Games earlier than expected.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has set July 15 as the deadline for sending final entries for the postponed Asian Games set to take place in Hangzhou from Sept 23-Oct 8. Similarly, the organisers of Asian Athletics Championships have set a June 12 deadline for the national federation to send final entries.

"We created our calendar in November -- one year in advance. But now Asian Athletics organisers want entries to be sent 45 days in advance, while OCA want entries 75 days before. Normally at the Olympics and Worlds, we give entries 14 days before. Suddenly, they want in advance. So we had to change it (scheduling) now and have final trials earlier" said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla.

The Senior Federation Cup, which was earlier scheduled from June 12-15, will now take place from May 15-18 in Ranchi. It will be the final selection trial for the Asian Championships in Pattaya (July 12-16). The National Inter-State Championships will be held in Bhubaneswar from June 15-18. The event will be a selection trial for the Asian Games.

The changes mean athletes will have to redraw their plans. The likes of Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin, Praveen Chithravel are already training abroad and also gearing up to compete in international meets.

CWG silver medallist Sreeshankar was scheduled to take part in a meet in Greece as well as Diamond League meets and was looking to fly back home in time for the Inter-state meet in July. he will now have to come back earlier.

Also, CWG gold medallist Eldhose Paul and silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker were planning a tour abroad and take part in competitions in Greece and France (bronze and silver level events) next month to get ranking points that would help them qualify for the world championships.

"Of course, adjustments will have to be made but you need to have a final trial. Accordingly, coaches will make the adjustment required. It is an important season with so many big events lined up," said the AFI president.

It is learned that the jumpers might request AFI to exempt them from Federation Cup and allow them to compete in abroad meets where they can collect more points for the world championships and their performance in those events be considered for the Asian Championships.

