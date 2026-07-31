Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: Tejaswin Shankar gets India rolling before Neeraj's medal hunt begins

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: Plenty of action is in store on July 31, with the main focus on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and India's boxing contingent. Neeraj will be chasing his second Commonwealth Games medal, adding to the gold he won in 2018, while 10 Indian boxers will be aiming to book their places in the finals. India head into the day's action with a medal tally of 17, including three gold medals, and will look to add to that count....Read More

UPCOMING: 3:15 PM: Boxing - Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia) in Women's 54kg Semifinal