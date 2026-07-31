Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: Tejaswin Shankar gets India rolling before Neeraj's medal hunt begins
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: India have five medal events and 10 boxing semifinals lined up on July 31 in Glasgow.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: Plenty of action is in store on July 31, with the main focus on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and India's boxing contingent. Neeraj will be chasing his second Commonwealth Games medal, adding to the gold he won in 2018, while 10 Indian boxers will be aiming to book their places in the finals. India head into the day's action with a medal tally of 17, including three gold medals, and will look to add to that count....Read More
UPCOMING:
3:15 PM: Boxing - Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia) in Women's 54kg Semifinal
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- 31 Jul 2026, 02:48:40 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: Up next for Tejaswin?
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: The Indian decathlete will be back in action after a while for the discus throw, which will begin at 3:20 PM.
- 31 Jul 2026, 02:47:33 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: Men's decathlon standing after six events
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- 31 Jul 2026, 02:45:23 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: Tejaswin finishes second in Heat 2
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: Tejaswin Shankar, in the fifth lane, finishes second with 14.41 seconds. Damian Warner, who is currently leading in men's decathlon, finished first in 14.04 seconds, thus getting 969 points. The Indian got 922 points, implying the gap how increased to 62 points.
- 31 Jul 2026, 02:34:27 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: Tejaswin Shankar in Heat 2
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: The Indian is listed on Heat 2 of the men's decathlon 110m hurdles. His personal and season best is 14.07 seconds, implying he could qualify for the final.
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- 31 Jul 2026, 02:30:23 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: Tejaswin Shankar in action
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: The decathlete will be in action right at the start of Day 9 in Glasgow in 110m hurdles. The event will start at 2:35 PM.
- 31 Jul 2026, 02:26:04 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9:Tejaswin Shankar impresses in decathlon
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: The Indian stands second in men's decathlon, standing just 14 points behind Canada's Damian Warner (4353 points). Tejaswin lost a bit of momentum in the 100m, where his timing of 10.96s fetched him only 870 points. In his weakest event, the shot put, he amassed 673 points only with a mediocre 13.09m throw. In the 400m, he timed 49.51s to finish fifth, which got him 837 points. However, he recovered in his signature high jump event, where he cleared top-ranking 2.15m to log 944 points. He also scooped 1015 points in Long Jump (7.82 metres).
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- 31 Jul 2026, 02:20:05 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: How did Neeraj Chopra perform in the qualification round?
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: With a steady headwind and a temperature of 18 degrees Celsius making conditions difficult on Thursday during the qualification round, none of the competitors was able to breach the automatic qualification mark of 84m. Hence, the finalists were picked on the basis of the top 12 throws. Neeraj was fifth with a best effort of 79.61m, while Rohit Yadav (78.37m) and Yashvir Singh (78.36m) ended the qualification in ninth and 10th positions.
- 31 Jul 2026, 02:12:57 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: When is the Neeraj Chopra event?
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: The men's javelin throw final will begin at 12:45 AM. Neeraj will be looking for a second CWG medal, adding to his 2018 gold. His nemesis, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, will also be there. India will also have two other participants in the final -- Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh.
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- 31 Jul 2026, 02:06:09 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: 10 ka dum!
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: After eight medals from the weightlifters, the spotlight now shifts to the boxing ring. India already have 10 medals assured, but the bigger question is: can all 10 boxers book their places in the finals and stay in the hunt for gold?
Here's the boxing schedule for the day:
3:15 PM: Boxing - Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia) in Women's 54kg Semifinal
4:30 PM: Boxing - Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada) in Men's 80kg Semifinal
7:15 PM: Boxing - Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho) in Women's 57kg Semifinal
7:30 PM: Boxing - Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales) in Women's 70kg Semifinal
8:15 PM: Boxing - Jadumani Singh vs Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb (Namibia) in Men's 55kg Semifinal
11:30 PM: Boxing - Sakshi Choudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada) in Women's 51kg Semifinal
12:15 AM: Boxing - Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England) in Women's 60kg Semifinal
12:45 AM: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki (Tuvalu) in Women's 75kg Semifinal
1 AM: Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Wales) in Men's 60kg Semifinal
1:30 AM: Boxing - Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) in Men's 90+kg Semifinal
- 31 Jul 2026, 01:58:21 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: A big day awaits the Indian contingent
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: Take a look at India's July 31 schedule in Glasgow..
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- 31 Jul 2026, 01:47:56 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: What does India's medal tally look like?
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: India now have 17 medals at the Games – three gold, 10 silver and three bronze. Eight of those medals came in weightlifting, four each in athletics and para-athletics and one in power-lifting.
- 31 Jul 2026, 01:35:10 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: What happened on July 30?
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 9: India won two medals on Thursday – Lovepreet Singh won weightlifting silver in men's +110kg category, while Seema Kaliramna won women's discus bronze.
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- 31 Jul 2026, 01:21:58 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 9 of the CWG 2026 in Glasgow. Stay tuned for more updates!