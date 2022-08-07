10 members of Sri Lanka's contingent disappear from Commonwealth Games 2022

Ten members of Sri Lanka's 2022 Commonwealth Games contingent have mysteriously disappeared in Birmingham, in a suspected attempt to remain in Britain. Nine members and an official vanished after completing their events, informed a top sports official from the island nation.

Three of them -- judoka Chamila Dilani, her manager Asela de Silva, and wrestler Shanith Chathuranga -- had disappeared last week.

"Since then, another seven have vanished," the official said, further requesting anonymity.

"We suspect they want to remain in the UK, possibly to get employment."

The Sri Lankan contingent's management had possessed the passports of all members to ensure they returned home. However, that failed to deter some from leaving.

According to a report from AFP, the British police had located the first three members of the contingent who disappeared but no action was taken against them, as all three had valid visas for six months.

"In fact, the police got us to return the passports that we were holding as a deterrent against defections," the official said.

"The police have not told us about their whereabouts."

Sri Lankan athletes have been reported missing from international events in the past.

In October last year, Sri Lanka's wrestling manager abandoned his team and disappeared in Oslo during a world championship tournament.

Sri Lanka has been going through its worst economic and political crisis in its 76-year history. An acute foreign exchange shortage has hit the supplies of necessities like food, fuel and other essentials in the country.

