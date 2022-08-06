‘But she will be…': Harmanpreet Kaur gives Jemimah Rodrigues' injury update ahead of CWG final

With India defeating England by four runs in their women's cricket semi-final fixture at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022), Jemimah Rodrigues once again proved her importance with a crucial unbeaten knock of 44 runs off 31 balls, including seven fours. Despite her knock, Rodrigues had to leave the field due to an injury and was seen with a strap on her hand later. Speaking after the match, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur gave an update on Jemimah's injury and availability for the CWG final.

Speaking to the broadcasters, Harmanpreet said, "Jemimah is a fighter, these things happen. She will be fine, she got a little strain on her hand but she will be fine."

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana was also in top batting form during the semi-final and hammered 61 runs off 32 balls (eight fours and three sixes). Speaking after the game, Mandhana stressed over the importance of maintaining her form. She said, "I was trying to remember the last-ball matches and hoped we would get over the line. We haven't done that well, so more than my fielding, I was hoping to get over the line this time.We have given a few overs but with matches like this, roles have to be changed. Deepti's overs in the middle were important. Rana was amazing bowling with only three fielders in the deep. That will be remembered for a long time. (On her form) I was batting well in the last 2-3 weeks, it was like I was 2-3 years back. I'm happy to have found the touch, hope to do it in the final too."

"The crowd is amazing, today England had the support. We usually have it. I'll take half an hour for things to settle in. But it's been amazing today."

