Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 India Full Results: How was India's overall performance across sports in CWG Birmingham?

India's campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 began with an action-packed day with athletes taking part in almost all events on an opening day. Some results did not go in India's favor but most did. India registered victories in boxing, hockey, table tennis, and badminton, whereas Cricket, Lawn Bowls, Triathlon, and Cycling returned disappointing results. Before we head to India's schedule or Day 2, i.e. – June 30th here is a detailed look at how India and its athletes fared in all disciplines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Triathlon

In the men's category, Adarsh finished 30th and Vishwanath finished 33rd in the men's category TV.

In the women's category, Pragnya and Sanjana finished 26th and 28th respectively.

Table Tennis

India women's team won their first two group matches (1st match against South Africa 3-0 and the second match against Fiji 3-0).

India men's team won their first group match against Barbados 3-0.

India's men's team beat Singapore 3-0 in the second group stage match to reach the quarterfinal.

Boxing

Shiva Thapa defeated Baloch Suleman in the first match of 63.5 kg men's boxing (5:0, Unanimous decision).

Swimming

Sajan Prakash (50 m Butterfly) failed to qualify for the semi-finals and

Kushagra Rawat (400 m freestyle) failed to qualify for the finals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Srihari Nataraj qualified for the semifinal of (100 m backstroke), where he finished 7th to qualify for the final.

Para-swimmer Ashish Kumar finished 8th in men's 100m backstrokes S9 final

Cycling

The women's sprint team failed to qualify for the semi-finals, team India finished 7 in the qualification round with a timing of 51.433 for the Women's team sprint

The men's pursuit team finished last in the qualification round with a timing of 4:12.865.

In the men's team sprint India finished 6th in the qualification round, failing to secure the semi-final slot for the same.

Cricket

In women's cricket, India lost to Australia in their first group stage match by three wickets. India scored 154 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hockey

The women's team started with a dominant performance over Ghana (ranked 30th), defeating Ghana with a big margin 5-0.

Lawn Bowls

In lawn bowls, Tania lost her first match in women's single sectional play against Daphne of Falkland Islands (Score 20-21).

In the men's team event, India lost to Scotland in the men's triple sectional play (Score 12-19).

Badminton

India dominated Pakistan in the Mixed Team event winning all 5 matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON