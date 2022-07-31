Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?

It was an eventful Day 2 for the Indian contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where the nation bagged three medals on Saturday. Mirabai Chanu hogged the spotlight on Saturday as she claimed a gold medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham. Also, Sanket Sargar clinched silver in the men's 55kg category, with Gururaja Poojary winning bronze in the men's 61kg. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain proved herself to be a serious gold medal contender with a 5-0 win by unanimous decision vs Araine Nicholson. Despite the Indian table tennis crashing to Malaysia, the women's hockey team ended the day on a strong note with a commanding 3-1 rout of Wales.

Day 3 brings lots of promise for the Indian contingent. All eyes will be on the women's cricket team who will be up against Pakistan in the blockbuster group-stage tie before the focus will shift to the boxers and the weightlifters. Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team will be in action against Ghana and the badminton contingent will be up in the quarterfinal tie in Mixed Team event.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 3 (all timings as per IST)

Swimming:

Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm)

Men’s 50m Backstroke – Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm)

Gymnastics:

Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)

Badminton:

Mixed team quarterfinals: 10pm onwards

Women's T20 Cricket:

India versus Pakistan (3.30pm)

Boxing:

48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm)

60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm)

71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday) Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday)

Hockey (Men):

India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm

Cycling:

Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards)

Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards)

Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02pm)

Weightlifting:

Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm)

Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm)

Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm)

Squash:

Women's singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards)

Men's singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm)

Table Tennis:

Men's team quarterfinal: 2 pm

Women's team semi-finals: 11.30 pm

Lawn Bowl:

Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm)

Men's Pairs: India versus England (4 pm).

