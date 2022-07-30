Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Poojary bags bronze after Sanket Sargar's silver; weightlifters open India's account

CWG 2022 Live Day 2: Sanket Sargar opened the country's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by claiming a silver medal in the men's 55kg category. The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold but two failed clean and jerk attempts spoiled his chances as he lifted a total of 248kg (113kg 135kg) to finish second. Gururaja Poojary then secured India's second medal at the event. The weightlifter secured a bronze medal in the men's 61 kg finals. Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be also seen in action on the second day of the Commonwealth Games, as India look for more success. Chanu, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, will not only look to defend her CWG title but also add a third medal at the Games. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will also be in action later in the night (12 AM IST), as she begins her campaign on Day 2. The Indian hockey team will be facing Wales in a tricky game in Group B, and will aim to continue on the momentum after a 5-0 win over Ghana on Friday. Srihari Nataraj, meanwhile, will be taking part in the medal race after qualifying for the final last night. His race starts at 1:35 AM IST.

India's key results so far:

Weightlifting: Sanket Sargar opened India's account at the Commonwealth Games by winning a silver medal with a combined lift of 248 kg in the final. Gururaj Poojary clinched a bronze medal for India in the men's 61kg weight category with a total of 269kg.

Badminton: Indian shuttlers dished out another splendid show to outwit Sri Lanka 5-0 in the second group A match of the mixed team competition.

Table tennis: Indian women's table tennis team, led by Manika Batra, continued its winning streak as it outclassed Guyana 3-0. The men's team also secured a 3-0 win over Northern Ireland.