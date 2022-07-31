Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 3: Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins India's 2nd gold, men's TT team through to semis

CWG 2022 Live Day 3: India's first, and thus far only medal of the day, was gold with weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga winning the 67kg final. Jeremy, 19, lifted 136kg in his first snatch effort and bettered it by successfully attempting 140kgs in his next try, which in itself is a meet record. He then coupled it with a bonkers lift of 160kg in the Clean & Jerk category to finish with a Games record total lift of 300kg, thus bringing India its fifth medal of CWG 2022. Meanwhile, Boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen dominated her opponent in women's 50kg round of 16 but it was the end of the road for Shiva Thapa in men's men's 60kg. The men's table tennis team eased into the semi-final with a 3-0 win over Bangladesh while the women's cricket team dismissed Pakistan for a paltry 99.