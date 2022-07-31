Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 3: Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins India's 2nd gold, men's TT team through to semis
- CWG 2022 Live Day 3: Boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen's round of 16 bout is underway while weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga has won India's second gold medal in Birmingham, breaking a couple of Games records in the process.
CWG 2022 Live Day 3: India's first, and thus far only medal of the day, was gold with weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga winning the 67kg final. Jeremy, 19, lifted 136kg in his first snatch effort and bettered it by successfully attempting 140kgs in his next try, which in itself is a meet record. He then coupled it with a bonkers lift of 160kg in the Clean & Jerk category to finish with a Games record total lift of 300kg, thus bringing India its fifth medal of CWG 2022. Meanwhile, Boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen dominated her opponent in women's 50kg round of 16 but it was the end of the road for Shiva Thapa in men's men's 60kg. The men's table tennis team eased into the semi-final with a 3-0 win over Bangladesh while the women's cricket team dismissed Pakistan for a paltry 99.
Follow all the updates here:
Jul 31, 2022 06:37 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Squash - Chinappa leads 1-0
Both players warming up in the break before the second game. She wasn't too happy through that game and had to fight from behind against her lower-ranked opponent.
Jul 31, 2022 06:34 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Cricket - India 88/1 in 9 overs
India need 13 runs to win off 54 balls. Meghana Sabbhineni joins the party and smashes back to back fours off the last couple of balls in the 9th.
Jul 31, 2022 06:33 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Cricket - Fifty for Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana gets to the mark with a six. India are in cruise control here, they are 76/1 after 8 overs, needing 25 to win from 60 balls. This match is getting over in a hurry.
Jul 31, 2022 06:28 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Squash - Joshna Chinappa in Women's singles
World No.17 Chinappa takes the show court and she is facing New Zealand's Kaitlyn Watts, ranked 95 in the world. The winner goes through to the quarter-final.
Jul 31, 2022 06:24 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: India 61/1 in 6 overs
The opening partnership between Mandhana and Shefali was broken on 61 in the 6th over when the latter fell to Tuba Hassan. That stand has pretty much pout the game out of Pakistan's reach, Mandhana is on 44 off 26.
Jul 31, 2022 06:20 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Lawn Bowls - India through to QF
India have defeated England 18-15 in Section C and are through to the quarters after a tight match. India had a better point difference and hence go through ahead of Malaysia. India's second win of the day in lawn bowls after Tania Choudhury in women’s singles.
Jul 31, 2022 06:09 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Cricket - India 25/0 in 3 overs
India have got off to a rocket of a start with Smriti Mandhana scoring 23 off 14 balls. They now need 75 runs to win in 90 balls. Pakistan already needing a bit of a miracle to stand a chance at winning this match.
Jul 31, 2022 05:50 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Cricket - Pakistan 99 all out
Pakistan have absolutely crumbled in the last overs. They lost five wickets in the 17th and 18th overs and this included a couple of run outs. They won't be too proud of how they have run between the wickets today.
Jul 31, 2022 05:43 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Table Tennis men's QF - India win!
India into SF without breaking a sweat! They beat Bangladesh 3-0 to advance to table tennis men's team semi-final! G Sathiyan beats Ridoy 11-2, 11-3, 11-5 in third match as India outwit their opponents in the QF. India are yet to drop a match and will face Nigeria in the semis.
Jul 31, 2022 05:31 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Boxing - End of the road for Thapa
Shiva Thapa dominated the opening session but Lynch edged his way up through the rest of the bout. He has won this bout by a unanimous decision.
Jul 31, 2022 05:27 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 3: Table tennis men's QF
Done and dusted! Sharath Kamal just gets better and better. He beats Md Rifat Sabbir 11-4, 11-7, 11-2 as India take 2-0 lead in the quarterfinal against Bangladesh.
Jul 31, 2022 05:21 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Table tennis men's QF
Dominant show from Sathiyan and Harmeet in the first match of the Bangladesh tie. The pair beats Ramhimlian Bawm, Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy 11-8 , 11-6 , 11-2. Sharath Kamal Achanta is next for the singles match.
Jul 31, 2022 05:19 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Boxing - Time for Shiva Thapa
World Championship bronze medallist Shiva Thapa is in for his 60kg Round of 16 bout. He is facing Scotland's Reese Lynch, who is himself a World Championship bronze medallist.
Jul 31, 2022 05:09 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 3: Cricket - Pakistan 62/3 in 11 overs
India have kept a vice grip on this Pakistan innings. Bismah Maroof and Muneeba Ali put up a 50-run partnership before they both fell to Sneh Rana in the 9th over.
Jul 31, 2022 05:01 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Boxing - Nikhat wins!
India boxer Nikhat Zareen beats Helena Bagao and advances to women’s 50kg quarter-finals. Dominant show from the world champion and the bout was stopped in the third round.
Jul 31, 2022 04:57 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Boxing - Nikhat on top
As one would expect, Nikhat has been head and shoulders above her opponent here. The judges have given her the first two rounds unanimously, it will take a real surprise for her to lose this now.
Jul 31, 2022 04:45 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Boxing - Nikhat Zareen in action!
The reigning world champion is walking out for her women's light welterweight Round of 16 against Mozambique's Helena Begao.
Jul 31, 2022 04:41 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Artistic Gymnastics - Yogeshwar finishes 15th
Yogeshwar is 15th in a field of 18. He managed a total points tally of 74.700.
Jul 31, 2022 04:30 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Cricket - Pakistan 7/1 after 2 overs
And the first Pakistani wicket falls without scoring a run after which 7 runs come off the 2nd over. This is a brilliant start for India.
Jul 31, 2022 04:24 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Cricket - Pakistan 0/0 after the 1st over
Renuka Singh, who charged through the Australian top order during India's first match, bowls the first over. It is a maiden and Pakistan yet to get off the mark.
Jul 31, 2022 04:09 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Cricket - Rain stops again
The match has been reduced to 18 overs a side. The covers have been taken off and it seems the skies are the clearest they have been all day. Powerplay will last 5 overs.
Jul 31, 2022 04:02 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - Medal ceremony begins
The medal ceremony begins and Jeremy Lalrinnunga is presented with the gold medal. He has some difficulty in moving his left elbow but the gold medal seems to have taken all the pain away. The youngster is buzzing!
Jul 31, 2022 03:58 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Cricket - Pakistan opt to bat against India
Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has won the toss and opted to bat against India in Birmingham
Jul 31, 2022 03:54 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - Jeremy wins gold with Games record
It wasn't an easy event for Jeremy as he initially faced cramps, and has now suffered a potential elbow injury. However, his efforts didn't go in vain as the 19-year-old from Mizoram successfully lifted 300kg (140kg + 160kg) to win India a second gold medal in weightlifting at CWG 2022.
Jul 31, 2022 03:50 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 3: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - GOLD FOR JEREMY!
Ioane fails in his third and final lift, which means Jeremy Lalrinnunga has become India's second gold medallist at CWG 2022!
Jul 31, 2022 03:48 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 3: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - Nevo Ioane closing in
Ioane successfully lifts 166kg and has confirmed a silver medal. Jeremy still at top
Jul 31, 2022 03:46 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 3: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - Injury for Jeremy
Jeremy falls down rather painfully in his third and final attempt and falls on the stage immediately after lifting the weight. He finishes at 300kg
Jul 31, 2022 03:44 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 3: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - CWG record for Jeremy
He has lifted 300kg in the event which is now a CWG record.
Jul 31, 2022 03:42 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - SECOND SUCCESSFUL ATTEMPT FOR JEREMY!
Jeremy fights immense pain to make a successful second lift of 160kg! Top contender for gold medal now
Jul 31, 2022 03:41 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Swimming - Nataraj qualifies for Men's 50m backstroke semis
Srihari Nataraj is through to the semi-finals in men's 50m backstroke! He has finished second in Heat 6 with a time of 25.52s. That puts him eighth in the overall positions out of 45 swimmers.
Jul 31, 2022 03:39 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Weightlifting Men's 67kg: Jeremy Lalrinnunga makes first successful attempt
Jeremy makes a successful first attempt at 154kg in Clean and Jerk; however, he falls in pain straightaway and has to be helped out of the hall by the support staff. Ominous sign, this
Jul 31, 2022 03:36 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - 4 weightlifters complete attempts
Four weightlifters done with their attempts - Sri Lanka's Chathuranga Jayasooriya (259kg), Nauru's Ditto Ika (258kg), Marc Jonathan Coret (241kg), and Singapore's Kester Yi Liang Loy (237kg).
Jul 31, 2022 03:30 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Artistic Gymnastics - Yogeshwar finishes at 50.300, finishes at bottom
India's Yogeshwar Singh has completed his Horizontal Bars round with 12.700 points – 4.500 for difficulty and 8.200 for execution. His total moves to 50.300 points but he finishes at the bottom.
Jul 31, 2022 03:29 PM IST
CWG 2022 Day 3 Live: Swimming - Sajan Prakash misses final in 200m butterfly heat
Sajan Prakash finishes 4th in Heats of men's 200m butterfly. Timing is 1:58.99. However, he misses final by two position, ending at 10th spot in the overall list.
Jul 31, 2022 03:24 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 Live: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - England's Shergill makes successful 1st attempt
Both Shergill and Nauru's Ditto Titus Ika have lifted 140kg in Clean and Jerk so far, which is the highest among the first five weightlifters who have made attempts
Jul 31, 2022 03:15 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Cycling - Ronaldo Laitonjam qualifies for Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals
India's Ronaldo Laitonjam has qualified for Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals after finishing 13th (10:012), and will face Australia's Matthew Glaetzer at 3:30 PM IST.
Jul 31, 2022 03:10 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - Clean and Jerk begins
Singapore's Kester Yi Liang Loy begins with a successful attempt of 128kg.
Update: Failed second attempt of 134kg.
Jul 31, 2022 03:08 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Artistic Gymnastics - Yogeshwar Singh
In the Parallel Bars round, India's Yogeshwar Singh has been awarded 12.050 points – 4.700 for difficulty and 7.350 for execution. He has got a total of 37.600 points now.
Jul 31, 2022 03:01 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 3: Women's T20 - India vs Pakistan
The toss is delayed due to rain in Birmingham.
Jul 31, 2022 02:59 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - Jeremy leads
The Indian weightlifter, with the highest attempt of 140kg, is leading by 10kg after the end of all snatch attempts in the Men's 67kg final. Clean and Jerk to come
Jul 31, 2022 02:57 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 3: CWG record for Jeremy Lalrinnunga
Jeremy Lalrinnunga has made a new CWG record with his first attempt (136kg)
Jul 31, 2022 02:55 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 3: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - 140kg LIFT FOR JEREMY!
Jeremy Lalrinnunga extends his lead! A successful lift of 140kg in his second attempt. Too easy for the 19-year-old
Jul 31, 2022 02:52 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 3: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - SUCCESSFUL ATTEMPT!
Jeremy Lalrinnunga successfuly lifts 136kg in his first attempt! He is in lead straightaway!
Jul 31, 2022 02:51 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Weightlifting Men's 67kg: Time for Jeremy Lalrinnunga
A Commonwealth Championships champion, Youth Olympics champion, and now, Jeremy Lalrinnunga will eye a CWG gold medal. First attempt coming up for Indian weightlifter
Jul 31, 2022 02:50 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Weightlifting Men's 67kg: Umoafia lifts 130kg
A sigh of relief for Nigerian weightlifter as he successfully lifts 130kg in his final attempt!
Jul 31, 2022 02:48 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 3: Weightlifting Men's 67kg: Nigeria's Umoafia fails in first two attempts
Edidiong Joseph Umoafia fails in his first and second attempt (130kg). A do-or-die third attempt for him before Jeremy Lalrinnunga arrives.
Jul 31, 2022 02:44 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Weightlifting Men's 67kg: Jeremy changes weight
India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga has increased his first attempt weight from 130kg to 136kg!
Jul 31, 2022 02:43 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Lawn Bowls - Taniya Choudhury wins
After three successive defeats, Taniya finally registers a first win, beating Shauna O'Neill 21-12.
Jul 31, 2022 02:41 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 3: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - Samoa's Vaipava Ioane now in lead
Ioane lifts 124kg in his first snatch attempt (5kg more than Sri Lanka's Jayasooriya), and will make a 127kg second attempt.
Update: Successful attempt! Ioane extends his lead with a successful lift of 127kg w
Jul 31, 2022 02:38 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - Jayasooriya successfully lifts 119kg
Sri Lanka's Chathuranga Jayasooriya, a member of the Sri Lankan army, has successfully finished with 119kg in snatch and is now in the lead.
A reminder that India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga has registered his first attempt at 130kg
Jul 31, 2022 02:35 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Weightlifting Men's 67kg - Shergill lifts 114kg
Shergill did fumble a little after lifting the weight, as he was forced to take a few steps ahead. However, he eventually regained composure to successfully make the lift.
Kiribati's Katoatau, meanwhile, finished with 114kg in his third attempt with relative ease. Walks off with a huge smile on his face and rightly so
Jul 31, 2022 02:30 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Weightlifting - Men's 67kg
England's Jaswant Singh Shergill (1st attempt) and Kiribati's Ruben Katoatau (2nd attempt) have successfully lifted 110kg so far.
Jul 31, 2022 02:27 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Artistic Gymnastics - Yogeshwar 11th
Yogeshwar Singh has climbed one place to 11th after the end of second rotation. His current score is 25.550. England's James Hall is at the top with the score of 27.700
Jul 31, 2022 02:25 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Weighlifting - Snatch attempts so far
Mauritius' Marc Jonathan Coret lifts 105kg, Singapore's Kwster Yu Liang Loy lifts 106kg, Ditto Titus Ika of Nauru lifts 105kg, while Kiribati's Ruben Katoatau has lifted 106kg so far.
Jul 31, 2022 02:18 PM IST
CWG 2022 Day 3 Live Updates: Weightlifting - Coret makes successful attempt
Mauritius' Marc Jonathan Coret successfully lifts 100kg in his first snatch attempt.
Jul 31, 2022 02:15 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 Live: Weightlifting - Jeremy's first attempt at 130kg
Jeremy Lalrinnunga will have his first snatch attempt at 130kg in the Men's 67kg event, which is the highest in the list
Jul 31, 2022 02:12 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 3: Artistic Gymnastics - Yogeshwar scores 13.2000 in vault
There was a bit of stutter during Yogeshwar Singh's landing. With a double twist, the Indian finishes the vault routine with 13.200 (Difficulty 4.800, Execution 8.400). Total score - 25.550 after two rotations
Jul 31, 2022 02:11 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Weightlifting - Jeremy Lalrinnunga in action
The weightlifting men's 67kg event is set to begin. Jeremy Lalrinnunga will present the Indian challenge
Jul 31, 2022 02:04 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Artistic Gymnastics - Yogeshwar 12th after first rotation
After the first rotation, India's Yogeshwar Singh is in the 12th position. He started with a score of 12.350 in the rings routine, with a difficulty of 4.200.
Jul 31, 2022 01:59 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Lawn Bowls - Tania extends lead
Tania Choudhury has extended her lead by 12-7 against Northern Ireland's Shauna O'Neill. Indian inching closer to her first win
Jul 31, 2022 01:52 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 3: Artistic Gymnastics - Yogeshwar Singh completes first routine of Rings
Yogeshwar Singh secures a score of 12.350 (Difficulty 4.200, Execution 8.150) after his first routine on the Rings. He is 8th as of now.
Yogeshwar's rotation order is Rings, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar, Floor Exercise, Pommel Horse.
Jul 31, 2022 01:50 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 3: Lawn Bowls - Tania Choudhury leads
Tania Choudhury is leading 7-10 against Shauna O'Neill of Northern Ireland
Jul 31, 2022 01:43 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 3: Weighlifting - Jeremy Lalrinnunga's event to begin shortly
Jeremy Lalrinnunga will be in action soon in the 67kg men's event
Jul 31, 2022 01:36 PM IST
CWG 2022 Day 3 Live Updates: Artistic Gymnastics
Men's All-Around Final is about to begin. India's Yogeshwar Singh will be in action. Rotation 1 includes Pommel Horse and Yogeshwar will begin with Rings
Jul 31, 2022 01:31 PM IST
CWG 2022 Day 3 Live: Field Hockey action resumes
New Zealand and Pakisan are taking on each other in the first match of the Men's Hockey event on Day 3. They are placed in Group A; India are in Group B alongside hosts England, Wales, Canada and Ghana
Jul 31, 2022 01:26 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Australia on top of medal standings
Australia are currently at the top of the medal tally with 13 golds, while New Zealand, England, Canada and Scotland follow at 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th position respectively.
India are 8th with a gold, 2 silver and a bronze
Jul 31, 2022 01:21 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Lawn Bowls - Taniya on brink of elimination
Tania Choudhury is yet to win a match in the Lawn Bowls singles event and is on the verge of elimination
Jul 31, 2022 01:15 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 3: Lawn Bowls
Tania Choudhury trails 1-2 in the Women's Singles Round 5 event against Shauna O'Neill
Jul 31, 2022 01:10 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medal event in Artistic Gymnastics
Yogeshwar Singh will participate in the Artistic Gymnastics medal event in Men's All-Around category. He will start with Rings at 1:30 PM IST
Jul 31, 2022 01:03 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Lawn Bowls action begins
Tania Choudhury takes part in the Women's Singles Sectional Play, Round 5 match against Northern Ireland's Shauna O'Neill
Jul 31, 2022 12:58 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 3: India men's hockey team eyes resurgence at CWG
The Indian team narrowly missed out on a medal in the Commonwealth Games 2018, when it finished fourth after losing the Bronze medal match to England. India begin their campaign against Ghana later tonight, and will hope to go all the way after a sensational outing in Tokyo Olympics last year (bronze)
Jul 31, 2022 12:48 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 3: Jeremy's final starts 2 PM
Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who is competing in the Men's 67kg Weightlifting event, will begin his event at 2 PM. The 19-year-old will be eyeing India's fifth medal in Weightlifting at CWG 2022
Jul 31, 2022 12:42 PM IST
Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Day 3: India resume action in Lawn Bowls on third day
Tania Choudhury had faced another defeat against Welsh Laura Daniels, suffering a 10-21 loss in her Round 3 game in Women's Singles Sectional Play. Today, she faces Shauna O'Neill at 1 PM IST
Jul 31, 2022 12:36 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 3: Nikhat Zareen, Shiva Thapa in Boxing action
Nikhat Zareen begins her campaign in the Women's Over 48-50kg event against Helena Ismael Bagao of Mozambique. Shiva Thapa, meanwhile, will look to continue on the momentum after the first round victory as he faces Scotland's Reese Lynch.
Jul 31, 2022 12:30 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: India vs Pakistan H2H in Women's T20
Matches played: 11
India won: 9
Pakistan won: 2
In their past five meetings, India have won four.
Jul 31, 2022 12:23 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022: India women's cricket team eyes comeback
It looked like India had the match in the bag after they left Australia struggling at 49/5 in the 155-run chase. However, Ashleigh Gardner (52*), Grace Harris (37*) and Alana King (18*) steered a remarkable fightback for the world champions, as they eventually secured a three-wicket win. India would be eyeing a strong comeback when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan, who also faced a defeat to Barbados in their opening game.
Jul 31, 2022 12:18 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Will long injury layoff impact Jeremy?
Jeremy had been away from action since the Commonwealth Championships in Tashkent last year in December, where he won a gold medal. However, he remains upbeat about the CWG. "I have no injuries and I am 100 percent fit. Training here helped me achieve what I was looking for. My body weight was between 65kg and 66kg in India, but here it stays around 68kg-69kg. This has positively impacted my performance,” Lalrinnunga had said earlier in an interview with Sportstar.
Jul 31, 2022 12:14 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live, Day 3: Who is Jeremy Lalrinnunga?
A 19-year-old weightlifter from Mizoram, Jeremy made headlinse after becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in weightlifting in the Youth Olympic Games. At age 16, he represented India in the Men's 67kg category in the World Weightlifting C'ships, finsihing 21st
Jul 31, 2022 12:07 PM IST
CWG Live, Day 3 Updates: India men's hockey team kickstarts campaign
The Manpreet Singh-led Indian team will begin its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign later tonight when it takes on the lower-ranked Ghana in Pool B match.
Jul 31, 2022 12:05 PM IST
Commonwealth Games Live, Day 3: Action on third day
The Indian women's cricket team will return to action on Day 3 as it looks to move past the disappointment against Australia. It will meet arch-rivals Pakistan at 3:30 PM IST.
In other events. Jeremy Lalrinnunga presents India's challenge in the 67kg Weightlifting event (2 PM IST), while Nikhat Zareen and Shiva Thapa will also be in action in the men's and women's boxing events
Jul 31, 2022 11:58 AM IST
Commonwealth Games Live Updates Day 3: ‘Mirabai 2.0’ wins India's fourth medal
Late on Saturday night, Bindyarani Devi, nicknamed ‘Mirabai 2.0’, won India's fourth weightlifting medal of the day after successfully lifting 86kg in the third attempt at the snatch round and a 116kg lift in the final attempt at the clean and jerk round to lift a total of 202kg in the women's 55kg category
Jul 31, 2022 11:55 AM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 3: Gururaja clinches bronze
Gururaja Poojary won a bronze medal in the Men's 61kg category at the CWG, adding a third medal on Day 2. He had clinched a silver medal in the previous edition as well, and in the yesterday's event, Gururaja lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in the third place.
Jul 31, 2022 11:50 AM IST
Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Day 3: India's first medal winner at the Games
Youngster Sanket Sargar won the first medal of the Commonwealth Games for India on Saturday afternoon (IST), when he lifted 248kg (113+135kg) in the men's 55kg category. He fell only 1kg short of the Malaysian Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq, who also made a CWG record with the 249kg lift.
Jul 31, 2022 11:44 AM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 3: India's ‘golden girl’
Mirabai Chanu did justice to the expectations on her once again, as she cruised to a gold medal in the Women's 49kg event in Weightlifting on Saturday. Chanu lifted a total of 201kg (88+113kg) to clinch a gold medal. The next best, Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosda of Mauritius, lifted 172kg.
Jul 31, 2022 11:39 AM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 3: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Day 3 of Commonwealth Games from Birmingham! It had been a good day for India on the second day of the Games with the country winning four medals – all in weightlifting. Mirabai Chanu won the first gold medal for India in the women's 49kg category, while Sanket Sargar won the first medal overall in the men's 55kg event.
