Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 4: Amit Panghal storms into QF, two judokas eye bronze; Lawn Bowls team scripts history
- CWG 2022 Live Day 4: Indian team secured historic maiden medal by reaching final of women's fours event in lawn bowls competition. Weightlifter Ajay Singh finished fourth after missing his final clean and jerk lift at 180kg in the men's 81kg category.
CWG 2022 Live Day 4: Indian women's Lawn Bowls players created history on Monday as they confirmed the nation's first-ever medal in the sport. The India quartet consisting of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani defeated New Zealand by a margin of 16-13, while weightlifter Ajay Singh finished fourth after missing his final clean and jerk lift at 180kg in the men's 81kg category. The Indian contingent will look for more success after an action-filled third day jumped the country's tally jumped to six, as Achinta Sheuli and Jeremy Lalrinnunga secured two gold medals. All eyes will be on the boxing ring with Amit Panghal set to take on Namri Berri of Vanuatu, while Sajan Prakash competes in the Men's 100 M Butterfly Heat 6. India's boxer Hussamuddin takes on Bangladesh's Md Salin Hossain in 54-57 kg category Round of 16 match. The men's hockey team will continue its campaign against England in a Pool B match, followed by the men's table tennis team, which will play its semi-final clash with an aim to confirm a medal for their country.
KEY RESULTS SO FAR:
LAWN BOWLS: India defeat New Zealand to qualify for the Women's Fours final.
WEIGHTLIFTING: India's Ajay Singh finishes 4th after missing his final clean and jerk lift at 180kg in men's 81kg category.
BOXING: Amit Panghal storms into men's flyweight quarter-final after beating Namri Berri by a 5-0 unanimous decision.
Aug 01, 2022 05:14 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Judo - Suchika Tariyal eyes bronze
Suchika Tariyal wins her Repechage tie, 11s1-0 against Donna Breytenbach of South Africa. She will now fight for the Bronze Medal in the Women's 57kg category.
Aug 01, 2022 04:56 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Boxing - Amit Panghal storms into quarters
Amit Panghal's speed makes him unplayable against Berri, who loses the third round too. The Indian is into the quarters after a dominating 5-0 win!
Amit Panghal beats Namry Berri by a 5-0 unanimous decision.
Aug 01, 2022 04:53 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Score: Boxing - Amit Panghal wins first two rounds
Terrific start! Panghal wins the first round 5-0 and continues his attacking approach, throwing sharp punches at his opponent who doesn't see them coming. Panghal also wins the second round... it's 5-0 again!
-
Aug 01, 2022 04:47 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Boxing - Amit Panghal begins campaign
It's time to shift the focus to the boxing ring! Amit Panghal will now be in action. He takes on Namri Berri of Vanuatu in the men’s 51kg category… stay tuned for live updates!
Aug 01, 2022 04:43 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Weightlifting - England's Chris Murray wins gold in 81kg
England's Chris Murray wins gold with a Games record of 325kg (144kg + 181kg), while the silver goes to Australia's Kyle Bruce with a total lift of 323kg. Canada's Nicholas Vachon takes bronze, followed by Ajay Singh.
-
Aug 01, 2022 04:37 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Judo Women's 48kg - Shushila Likmabam wins
Shushila Devi Likmabam is into the semifinals! She beats Malawi’s Harriet Bonface 10-0 in women's 48kg.
Aug 01, 2022 04:33 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Judo Men's 60kg - Vijay Singh Yadav wins
India's Vijay Singh Yadav is through to quarter-final of Men's 60 kg category with 1st round win over Winsley Gangaya.
Aug 01, 2022 04:21 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Weightlifting - Ajay Singh finishes fourth
India's Ajay Singh finishes 4th after missing his final clean and jerk lift at 180kg in men's 81kg category.
Aug 01, 2022 04:13 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Weightlifting - Ajay Singh fails in final attempt
Last throw of the dice for Ajay Singh... but he fails to lift 180kg in his 3rd Clean & Jerk attempt. The Indian misses out on a podium finish by a whisker!
Aug 01, 2022 04:07 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Weightlifting - Ajay Singh in gold medal position
Ajay Singh stands strong with the clean and successfully lifts 176kg, which puts him in the gold medal spot with 319kg total.
Aug 01, 2022 04:00 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Weightlifting - Ajay Singh lifts 172kg
Brilliant!!! Ajay Singh lifts 172kg in the first attempt in Clean & Jerk round. He had listed 165kg to start with, but decided to elevate it. It has made his combined lift to 315kg.
Aug 01, 2022 03:44 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 4: Indian women's lawn bowls team reaches historic final
Historic moment! India are into lawn bowls finals, which confirmes first-ever medal in any lawn bowls event at the CWG level. Unbelievable performance and total team effort from the women's quartet!
The Indian team is emotional as it has guaranteed the country either a gold or silver. Kudos to Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip). They face South Africa in the final.
India 16-13 New Zealand
Aug 01, 2022 03:33 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Weightlifting - Ajay Singh eyes glory
Ajay Singh had listed 165kg to start with in the Clean & Jerk round. After the snatch round, the difference between Chris Murray (who had the best attempts of 144kg) and Ajay Singh (143kg) was just one kilo.
Ajay Singh in Snatch round -
Attempt 1 - 137kg
Attempt 2 - 140kg
Attempt 3 - 143kg
Aug 01, 2022 03:26 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Judo Women's 57kg - Suchika Tariyal wins
India's Suchika Tariyal defeats Zambia's Rita Kabinda to enter the quarterfinals of Women's 57kg Judo event.
Aug 01, 2022 03:25 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Lawn Bowls - India level the score
The Indian quartet has made it 12-12 against New Zealand! The scores are level after 13 ends of throws.
India 12-12 New Zealand
Aug 01, 2022 03:21 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Judo Men's 66kg - Jasleen Singh into QF
Jasleen Singh Saini gets the better of Maxence Cugola in double-quick time to storm into the Judo Men's 66kg quarter-finals, after an Ippon in 48 seconds.
Aug 01, 2022 03:05 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Weightlifting - Ajay Singh lifts 143kg
Brilliant lifting! Three out of three for Ajay Singh, who lifts 143kg in his third snatch attempt!
Australia’s Kyle Brue is also tied at 143kg while England’s Chris Murray leads with 144kg.
Aug 01, 2022 02:56 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Weightlifting - Ajay Singh lifts 140kg
That was some tremendous lifting! Ajay Singh didn't waver in his second attempt as he comfortably lifts 140Kg in the Snatch round.
Aug 01, 2022 02:46 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Weightlifting - Ajay Singh lifts 137kg
Ajay Singh successfully lifts 137kg in his first lift in the Snatch round! He wobbles towards the end, but gets the body back underneath and holds the bar cleanly for a successful lift.
Aug 01, 2022 02:39 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Weightlifting - Ajay Singh lists 135kg in Snatch
Ajay Singh has registered a weight of 135kg for his first attempt in Snatch category. As many as six competitors have listed the same weight.
Aug 01, 2022 02:31 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Lawn Bowls - India gain lead
India are now 7-6 ahead after 8 Ends. Tremendous comeback from the Indian quartet that was 1-6 down at one point.
India 7-6 New Zealand
Aug 01, 2022 02:26 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Lawn Bowls - India reduce deficit
India have minimised the gap to make it 5-6 against New Zealand after End 7.
India 5-6 New Zealand
Aug 01, 2022 02:17 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Ajay Singh looks to add to India's medal tally
Ajay Singh in action in Men's 81kg! It starts with the Snatch round. Ajay holds the National Record, having recorded a combined lift of 338kg (148+190) in 2019.
Aug 01, 2022 02:08 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Weightlifting - Ajay Singh coming up next
The Indian lawn bowls quartet trails 6-4 against New Zealand after End 5, while Ajay Singh is all set to compete now in the weightlifting (men's 81kg) final. Stay tuned for live updates!
It's weightlifting that's been giving us many reasons to smile for the past three days. Ajay Singh, whose idol is Mirabai Chanu, is among the favourites for a podium finish.
Aug 01, 2022 01:55 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Badminton team eyes final berth
It was a great Sunday indeed and we are expecting India to dish out a similar performance today. Indian fans will get to see the mixed badminton team in action in semis where the team will be eyeing a medal.
They outwitted South Africa 3-0 to set up a final-four clash with Singapore. Lakshya Sen then looked in complete control as he gave India a 2-0 lead, before young Aakarshi Kashyap used her deception to good effect to prevail 21-11 21-16 as India won the fixture 3-0.
Aug 01, 2022 01:46 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Weightlifting - Harjinder Kaur in focus
Apart from Ajay Singh, the focus also remains on Harjinder Kaur, who begins in the Women's 71 kg category in weightlifting from 11:00 pm IST.
Aug 01, 2022 01:31 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Lawn Bowls - India trail 0-5
The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) currently trails 0-5 after 2 ends.
Aug 01, 2022 01:15 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: Ajay Singh in focus
India women's fours semi-final against New Zealand is underway. Thereafter, Ajay Singh will be in action from 2:00 PM onwards, with an aim to seal another medal in weightlifting for his country. He will compete in the men's 81kg.
Aug 01, 2022 01:02 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 4: Lawn bowls semis
The Indian women's fours team is set to play against New Zealand in the semifinal of lawn bowls competition.
The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) won 17-9 in the quarterfinal match.
Aug 01, 2022 12:47 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: Mixed badminton team in action
Indian fans will get to see the mixed badminton team in action in semis where the team will be eyeing a medal. India expectedly didn't put a foot wrong as they dished out yet another professional performance against South Africa, beating them 3-0. The match will start at 3:30 pm
Aug 01, 2022 12:43 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Score: India's cycling campaign
Cycling action on fourth day will start from 6:32 PM with first round of Women's Keirin competition in which Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe and Mayuri Lute will be participating.
Women's Keirin second round in cycling will take place from 9:17 PM onwards. From 9:37 PM onwards, Meenakshi will be seen in the Women's 10 Km Scratch Race final.
Aug 01, 2022 12:39 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 4: Recap of terrific previous day
It was another memorable day for India in weightlifting as they managed to win two gold medals, with Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli securing the yellow metal.
India's Women's Cricket team picked up their first win of the tournament, beating Pakistan with a comfortable eight-wicket win. The Men's Hockey team also began with a dominant 11-0 win over Ghana.
The table tennis team (men's) stormed into semi-finals after outwitting Bangladesh. Nikhat Zareen got off to a flier in her Women's 48-50kg (Light Flyweight) round of 16 bout against Mozambique's Helena Ismail Bagao, but Shiva Thapa went down 1-4 on points to Scotland's Reese Lynch.
Aug 01, 2022 12:33 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 4: Hussamuddin takes on Bangladesh's Md Salin Hossain
While Amit Panghal headlines the 48-51kg, Hussamuddin taking on Bangladesh's Md Salin Hossain in Over 54-57 kg category round of 16 match.
Aug 01, 2022 12:26 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Amit Panghal kicks off campaign
The spotlight will be on Amit Panghal, who kicks off his campaign against Vanuatu's Namri Berri in the flyweight (48-51kg) category. The Asian Games gold medallist and 2018 CWG silver medallist will look for a positive start in Birmingham.
Aug 01, 2022 12:23 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Indian men's hockey team eye another win
The Indian men's hockey team will continue its campaign against England in the Pool B match. The side began with a dominant 11-0 win over Ghana.
Harmanpreet Singh struck a hat-trick while Jugraj helped himself to a couple of goals. Abhishek opened the scoring for the Indians while Shamsher, Akashdeep, Lalit, Mandeep and Varun Kumar were the others who got on the board.
Aug 01, 2022 12:13 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 4: Judo contingent begins campaign
The Indian judo contingent will begin its campaign from 2:30 PM onwards, with Jasleen Singh Saini facing Maxence Cugola of Vanuatu in Men's 66 kg Round of 16. Vijay Kumar Yadav will also take on Winsley Gangaya of Mauritius in Men's 60 kg round of 16 match.
Sushila Devi will take on Harriet Bonface of Malawi in the Women's 48 kg QFs while Suchika Tariyal will take on Rita Rabinda of Zambia in Women's 57 kg round of 16 match.
Aug 01, 2022 12:10 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Score: Lawns Bowls - Women's Fours category
The action will begin with lawn bowls semi finals in Women's Fours category. The team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh will take on Team New Zealand. They have progressed to the semis after a win over Norfolk Island in QFs.
Aug 01, 2022 12:07 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Score Day 4: Spotlight on Harjinder Kaur
Harjinder Kaur will be action in the Women's 71 kg category in weightlifting, while the men's hockey team will continue its campaign against England in Pool B match.
Aug 01, 2022 12:03 PM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 4: Indian contingent eyes more success
The Indian contingent will be looking forward to progress further in sports like squash, lawn bowls, boxing and hockey, with some more medals in sight in weightlifting.
In Men's 81 kg weightlifting, Ajay Singh will be in action from 2:00 PM onwards, with an aim to seal another medal for his country. India have dominated the sport with five medals so far in the 2022 CWG edition.
Aug 01, 2022 11:52 AM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 4: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games! It had been a good day for India on the third day of the Games, with Achinta Sheuli and Jeremy Lalrinnunga securing gold and taking the country's medal tally to six (gold: 3, silver: 2, bronze: 1)
On Saturday, Mirabai Chanu had headlined a four medal count with her gold medal in the women’s 49kg event. She won the first gold medal for India in the women's 49kg category, while Sanket Sargar won the first medal overall in the men's 55kg event.
- Achinta Sheuli added to India's remarkable show in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by winning a gold medal - the country's third - in the men's 73kg final.