Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 4: Amit Panghal storms into QF, two judokas eye bronze; Lawn Bowls team scripts history

CWG 2022 Live Day 4: Indian women's Lawn Bowls players created history on Monday as they confirmed the nation's first-ever medal in the sport. The India quartet consisting of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani defeated New Zealand by a margin of 16-13, while weightlifter Ajay Singh finished fourth after missing his final clean and jerk lift at 180kg in the men's 81kg category. The Indian contingent will look for more success after an action-filled third day jumped the country's tally jumped to six, as Achinta Sheuli and Jeremy Lalrinnunga secured two gold medals. All eyes will be on the boxing ring with Amit Panghal set to take on Namri Berri of Vanuatu, while Sajan Prakash competes in the Men's 100 M Butterfly Heat 6. India's boxer Hussamuddin takes on Bangladesh's Md Salin Hossain in 54-57 kg category Round of 16 match. The men's hockey team will continue its campaign against England in a Pool B match, followed by the men's table tennis team, which will play its semi-final clash with an aim to confirm a medal for their country.

KEY RESULTS SO FAR:

LAWN BOWLS: India defeat New Zealand to qualify for the Women's Fours final.

WEIGHTLIFTING: India's Ajay Singh finishes 4th after missing his final clean and jerk lift at 180kg in men's 81kg category.

BOXING: Amit Panghal storms into men's flyweight quarter-final after beating Namri Berri by a 5-0 unanimous decision.