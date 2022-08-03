Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 6: Women's cricket team in action, hockey teams face Canada; spotlight on weightlifters
- CWG 2022 Live Day 6: Indian contingent looks to inch closer to medal contention in sports like Cricket, Boxing, Hockey, Judo and Weightlifting. The action will kick off with Lawn Bowls, followed by Lovpreet Singh competing in Men's 109 kg weightlifting.
CWG 2022 Live Day 6: After an action-filled fifth day that saw India capturing some medals and making history in Lawn Bowls, the country will be looking to add a few more in sports such as cricket, boxing, hockey, judo and weightlifting. The action will kick off from Lawn Bowls, with Men's Singles player Mridul Borgohain taking on Chris Locke of Falkland Islands in his second game after a loss in the first one to Shannon Mcilroy of New Zealand. India's Lovpreet Singh will be in action in Men's 109 kg weightlifting, while India's Para Table Tennis contingent will start its campaign, with Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Baby Sahana Ravi in focus. The Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team will continue their campaign against Canada, and the cricket women's side will lock horns with Barbados in their final group stage match. The winner of that game will directly qualify for the semi-finals. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalist will begin her campaign against Rosie Eccles of Wales in Over 64-70 kg category QFs. With an aim for more medals in the sport, weightlifter Purnima Pandey will be in action in the Women's 87 kg category.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 12:44 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Day 5 Recap
On the previous day, India won its first medal in Lawn Bowls. The team comprising Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki, Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey defeated South Africa 17-10 in the women's four Lawn Bowls final to win the yellow metal.
The men's table tennis team secured the country's second gold medal of the day. G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai were clinical, winning their singles and doubles matches as India defeat Singapore 3-1 in the final.
Vikas Thakur added another medal in weightlifting as he won the silver medal in the men's 96kg event. The Indian shuttlers also secured a silver medal in the mixed team finals.
India's medal tally has risen to 13 (G-5, S-5, B-3)
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 12:30 PM
CWG 2022 Live Score: Judo action to start 2:00pm onwards
Judo action will begin at 2:30 pm, with Tulika Mann set to play in Women's 78 kg QFs. In the Men's 100 kg Round of 16 match, Deepak Deswal will take on Eric Jean Sebastian of Cameroon.
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 12:25 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Spotlight on weightlifters
Weightlifting, a sport that has dominated India's medal success at the Games so far, will see India's Lovpreet Singh n Men's 109 kg weightlifting. The event starts at 2:00 pm IST.
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 12:21 PM
CWG 2022 Live Score: Indian contingent to begin the day with Lawn Bowls
Today's action will begin with Lawn Bowls from 1:00 pm onwards, with Men's Singles player Mridul Borgohain taking on Chris Locke of Falkland Islands in his second game.
In the Women's Pairs category, India will take on Niue after registering a loss to New Zealand in their first match.
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 12:17 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games! It had been a good day for India on the fifth day of the Games, with India capturing some medals and making history in Lawn Bowls and badminton team claiming silver in the mixed group event.
India now look to add a few more podium finishes, and inch closer to medal contention in sports like Cricket, Boxing, Hockey, Judo and Weightlifting! STAY TUNED FOR LIVE UPDATES!