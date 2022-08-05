Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 8: Wrestlers Bajrang, Sakshi eye gold; Sindhu in action, hockey team eyes final berth

CWG 2022 Live Day 8: Indian wrestlers look for success after an action-packed seventh day saw Sudhir bagging gold in men's heavyweight powerlifting and Murali Sreeshankar claiming silver in Men's Long jump. The wrestling contingent will start its campaign with the likes of Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat in action. Sprint star Hima Das will feature in the Women's 200m semifinal. India's badminton, table tennis and squash units also look for success in both singles and doubles events. The spotlight later in the day will be on the women's hockey team, which will take on Australia in the semi-final round. The Savita Punia-led side qualified for the last-four tie with a 3-2 win over Canada in a must-win Pool match. In badminton, Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will look to advance further, having registered comfortable wins in the Round of 32 games. Sharath Kamal will headline table tennis action as the veteran takes on Finn Luu of Australia in men's singles.