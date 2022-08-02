Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 5 telecast of India matches at CWG in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: The first four days of the Commonwealth Games 2022 have been quite happening for India with weightlifters being the show-stealer. A stellar performances by India's weightlifters has pushed India to sixth spot in the medals tally, with three gold, three silver and as many bronze medals. In a historic achievement, Indian lawn bowls team reached the finals of women's fours event on Monday and are confirmed to at least win a silver. On day five, the team will face South Africa in the finals. It was heartbreak, however, for Ajay Singh in men's 81kg category as he finished fourth – just 1kg behind bronze medallist Canada's Nicholas Vachon. In another major feat, Shushila Devi won a silver medal in Judo. In boxing,India's Mohammed Hussamuddin and Amit Panghal advanced to the quarterfinals.

There is more action coming up as the Indian sportspersons compete in their respective events on Day 5 on August 2, Tuesday.

Here are the live streaming details for day five:-

What time will India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 begin on day 5?

India will begin its Day 5 campaign in Lawn Bowls at 1 PM, followed by weightlifting with Punam Yadav taking part in women's 76kg event scheduled for 2:00 PM. India will take on South Africa in the gold medal match in the Lawn Bowls Women's Four (4:15 PM), while the men's table tennis team plays Singapore at 6:00 PM. The Indian badminton mixed doubles side will face Malaysia in the gold medal match as well (10:00 PM).

Which TV channels will broadcast India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on day 5?

India's matches will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels.

Where can I watch the live stream of India's campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on day 5?

The live streaming of India's matches will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website.

