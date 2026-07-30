Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 8: Neeraj Chopra takes centre stage as India hunt more medals in Glasgow
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Neeraj Chopra begins his Javelin campaign as India chase more Commonwealth Games medals, with key action also lined up in weightlifting, athletics, cycling, lawn bowls and the decathlon.
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: India will look to add further medals to their Commonwealth Games 2026 tally on Day 8 in Glasgow, with a packed schedule across athletics, weightlifting, cycling and lawn bowls. Neeraj Chopra headlines the early action as he begins his men's javelin campaign in qualification alongside Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh. Tejaswin Shankar resumes his decathlon challenge, while Animesh Kujur will later feature in the men's 200m semifinals. Medal opportunities arrive in the evening through Martina Devi Maibam and Lovepreet Singh in weightlifting, before Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill, Parul Chaudhary, and India's discus throwers take centre stage in athletics.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 02:16:20 PM IST
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: What is decathlon? Tejaswin Shankar's event
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: India's first action comes in the men's decathlon 100m, where Tejaswin Shankar begins a gruelling 10-event competition. The decathlon tests athletes across sprinting, jumping and throwing disciplines, with points awarded for performances in each event. The 100m is only the starting point, but a strong opening run can immediately put an athlete on the front foot.
- 30 Jul 2026, 02:03:14 PM IST
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: India eighth in Commonwealth Games medal table
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Australia remain runaway leaders with 103 medals, including 47 golds, while Canada and England occupy second and third, respectively. Hosts Scotland are fourth, followed by Nigeria, South Africa and Malaysia. India sit eighth with 15 medals - three gold, nine silver and three bronze - heading into another medal-heavy programme in Glasgow.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 01:46:15 PM IST
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Neeraj Chopra arrives short of competition time
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Neeraj Chopra has competed just once this season after recovering from a lower-back injury. He returned at the Doha Diamond League in June and finished fourth with a best throw of 85.69m. It was nevertheless comfortably beyond India's CWG entry standard of 82.61m, while the national athletics camp has since reported that Chopra is in “perfect physical shape” heading into Glasgow.
- 30 Jul 2026, 01:33:52 PM IST
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Neeraj Chopra returns to familiar stage
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Neeraj Chopra's only previous Commonwealth Games appearance came at Gold Coast 2018, where he won gold with an 86.47m throw and became India's first javelin champion at the Games. He missed Birmingham 2022 because of a groin injury, meaning Glasgow marks his CWG return after eight years as he targets a second title.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 01:27:08 PM IST
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Neeraj Chopra set to begin javelin campaign
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Neeraj Chopra will step into action at 2:55 PM IST in the men's javelin qualification, sharing the field with fellow Indians Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh. The two-time Olympic medallist will look to secure a smooth passage into the final as he begins another major international campaign in Glasgow
- 30 Jul 2026, 01:11:46 PM IST
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: India have several medal chances lined up
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: India will have multiple opportunities to add to their tally, with Martina Devi Maibam and Lovepreet Singh competing in weightlifting finals. Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill feature in the men's shot put final, while Parul Chaudhary, Seem Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani will also contest medal events in athletics.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 01:05:20 PM IST
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Tejaswin Shankar gets India underway
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: India's first action of the day comes through Tejaswin Shankar in the men's decathlon 100m at 2:40 PM IST. The event marks the start of another demanding multi-discipline session for the Indian, with long jump, shot put, high kump and 400m also lined up later.
- 30 Jul 2026, 12:30:51 PM IST
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: India enter Day 8 with 15 medals
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: India begin Thursday's action sitting eighth in the Commonwealth Games medal table with 15 medals - three gold, nine silver and three bronze. The contingent added to its haul on Wednesday and also strengthened its prospects for the closing stages of the Games, leaving plenty at stake as competition resumes in Glasgow.
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